Do you have $ 5,000? 2 tech stocks to buy and hold for the long term

Many investors are watching Amazon and would like to have bought his shares when the company was only selling books. And they will often seek to find the “next Amazon”.

While it is difficult to find superstars at an early stage, investors may be more successful in identifying companies that have experienced massive increases in revenue and are poised to take the lead in their respective niches. Let’s take a look at two of these companies: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE).

Before you decide to invest your $ 5,000 in these stocks, make sure you are prepared to invest. This means you’ve paid your bills, created your emergency fund, and won’t need the $ 5,000 for the next few years.

Etsy

Etsy is a stock that could generate oversized returns. It’s more than just a high-tech sales platform for low-tech artisans. Its advantage comes from fostering a sense of community because it brings artisans together and connects them with customers who want specialty products. Also, to strengthen this community, it will only allow craftsmen or merchants of vintage products or collectibles to sell on its site.

Etsy’s resources include a specialized search engine designed to connect businesses to millions of potential customers. It also employs support staff who answer questions and offer business advice. The company even lobbies government agencies on behalf of the general needs of its salespeople, a benefit most small businesses cannot otherwise afford.

Etsy took advantage as the pandemic forced more online commerce. For 2020, revenues increased 111% while gross cargo volume (GMV) jumped 107%. These trends accelerated in the first quarter of 2021. During that time, GMV climbed 132% while revenue increased 142% to $ 551 million. This has helped net income reach about $ 144 million, an increase of almost 1,050% from levels just under $ 13 million ago. The net profit benefited as the cost of income only increased by 73%.

The business boom has helped boost Etsy’s stock by just under 110% over the past 12 months and over 370% since the March 2020 low.

Despite this push, Etsy sports a price-to-earnings ratio of around 62. Its valuation has remained consistent with historical levels, indicating that the stock has grown about as fast as its earnings. It is also significantly lower than ShopifyThe income multiple of about 88. Shopify also helps businesses sell online.

Etsy expects the current quarter’s revenue growth rate to fall to between 15% and 25% as consumers return to more frequent in-store purchases. It hasn’t released a full-year forecast, but management said in February it expects revenue growth to “decelerate” along with “the rest of e-commerce” in the near term.

However, once the economy adjusts, growth is likely to pick up again. In the last quarter, repeat buyers – buyers who bought at least six different days and spent a minimum of $ 200 in the past year – increased 205%. As Etsy strives to foster direct seller relationships with buyers, some of these will likely continue long after the pandemic.

CEO Josh Silverman said on the conference call with anlaysts that the company will continue to hire throughout the year.

Finally, Etsy’s revenue growth for 2019, before the pandemic became a factor, was 36%. If Etsy can settle into a long-term growth rate at or near that level, it could easily position the stock on an upward trajectory over time.

StoneCo

Investors looking to profit from fintech should look to StoneCo. In Brazil, where StoneCo operates, it tailors its products to reach consumers who otherwise only use cash.

While companies such as Free market and PagSeguro can reach these customers as well, StoneCo offers a unique competitive advantage through personalized service and a “no-bureaucracy” approach not offered by its peers. He opens local hubs where needed and quickly trains a sales force capable of personally integrating customers into the StoneCo ecosystem. In an interview with S&P Global Market Intelligence, CEO Thiago Piau spoke of expanding to other Latin American countries within two or three years, a move that could boost revenue growth for years to come. come.

Even as COVID-19 ravaged Brazil, StoneCo managed to increase 2020 revenue by 29% from 2019 level. Net profit only grew by 4% during this period as the increase marketing costs, technology costs and consulting costs resulting from a merger reduced the company’s profits.

Nonetheless, investors should note that PagSeguro’s net income fell 6% in 2020.

In addition, StoneCo added 172,000 new customers, bringing the base 36% higher to nearly 653,000 customers. Although PagSeguro reported that 7 million merchants use its service, StoneCo claims a higher total payment volume (TPV). The TPV amounted to 210 billion reais (40.2 billion dollars) for StoneCo against 162 billion reais for PagSeguro (31.0 billion dollars).

With StoneCo’s 2019 revenue and net profit increasing by 63% and 164% respectively, rapid growth could resume once the pandemic subsides.

StoneCo also outperformed PagSeguro’s stock market gains. StoneCo’s stock has grown by around 150% over the past year, compared to PagSeguro’s 75%. With this push, it’s probably not surprising that StoneCo has a higher P / E ratio. Its multiple is just over 110 against a valuation of around 55 for PagSeguro.

StoneCo’s competitive advantage and faster revenue growth seem to help justify this higher multiple. As it continues to attract more and more customers through its customer service driven business model, StoneCo stock is expected to continue to grow over time.