New offshore wind initiative could be the largest of the states





The state’s electric utilities and the Baker administration are back in the market for another offshore wind contract, this time seeking up to twice as much electricity as in previous cycles. As part of a request for proposals released late last week, bids are due by September 16, with plans to select the winning bid (s) on December 17 and contracts filed with the Department of Public services by April 27. The 140-page RFP calls for bids “of at least 400 MW and up to 1,600 MW of offshore wind power generation,” and states that the evaluation team will consider proposals for at least 200 megawatts. It indicates that there is no preferred auction size. A supply of 1,600 megawatts would allow roughly double the amount of power Massachusetts utilities have contracted so far since a clean energy law of 2016 initiated the state’s incursion. in the world of offshore wind. Two projects, Vineyard Wind I and Mayflower Wind, are under contract for approximately 1,600 megawatts combined. State energy officials said last year that a larger tender, rather than two purchase rounds of 800 MW each, “would give developers maximum flexibility to use infrastructure efficiently. transport, thus helping to ensure that the Commonwealth receives the best possible result from the socio-economic impacts of the siting of offshore wind structures in the ocean and on land and to obtain many potential benefits from the independent solicitation of transport without the costs. and the additional risks. “ For the first time, the administration said, the request for proposals will require bidders to submit diversity, equity and inclusion plans, including a workforce diversity plan and a supplier diversity program plan. “This new solicitation will not only provide offshore wind power more affordable than ever for residents, but will also enable more investment in economic development while forcing offshore wind developers to create comprehensive plans to ensure that Commonwealth environmental justice and minority communities fairly share the benefits of this growing industry, ”Energy and Environmental Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said in a statement.

