What Dogecoin Army Says As Cryptocurrency Crash Triggers Bearish Break In Long-Term Trendline

A major drop in dogecoin prices has one of the niche’s most popular assets with investors on Mother’s Day, at least for now.

At the last check on Sunday evening, dogecoin

-3.57%

changed hands at 55 cents, according to CoinDesk. The virtual coin had fallen 36% overnight, hitting a low of around 47 cents in New York City.

Its decline drove the crypto below its 200-day moving average, which stands at 51.99 cents, according to Investing.com. A move above or below a 200-day moving average, an indicator of changes in the long-term trend of assets, is always watched closely by traders for bullish and bearish trends.

Sunday’s collapse was seen by some as bearish for the doge after anticipation of Musks SNL’s appearance as the boss of broad crypto and dogecoin in particular failed to give a jerk to the doge.

A Reddit user appeared to blame the fallen doges on a lack of investor conviction in doge, which was created in 2013 as a mild riff on the emergence of a wave of alternatives to the world's largest crypto, the bitcoin

+ 0.29% .

Paper hands refers to investors who tend to sell easily rather than adhere to a strategy popular in the crypto world known as indefinitely holding or hodling.

Bullish Dogecoin Speech by Tesla Inc. CEO,

+ 1.33%

and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., had been a rallying point for the doge community, who eagerly awaited its appearance, but dogecoin owners who hoped its mention of the digital currency on TV would raise its price to $ 1 were disappointed.

Doge’s followers have very publicly set a target of $ 1 for the coin in 2021, a figure that may seem overwhelmingly modest at first glance, but not seen through the lens Doge traded for $ 0.005 on the last day of 2020. .

So far in 2021, the doge is up more than 10,000%, even taking into account its recent pullback. Traditional asset gains have been pitted against pedestrians versus dogecoin. Gold Futures,

+ 0.15%

are down 3% so far this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

+ 0.66%

and the S&P 500 index,

+ 0.74%

are up nearly 13% in 2021, while the Nasdaq Composite Index

+ 0.88%

has gained about over 6% so far this year.

NBC said that for the first time, it was broadcasting SNL live internationally via YouTube to more than 100 countries, including Australia, Brazil and South Africa.

During SNL’s weekend update, co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost pressed a fictitious financial expert named Lloyd Ostertag, played by Musk, to explain dogecoin. His efforts failed: OK, but whatisDogecoin? was the constant refrain of the anchors. Eventually, they come to the conclusion, prompted by Che, that the dogecoin is just a hustle and bustle.

Strong dogecoin supporters are arguing for investors to stay engaged despite the major setback, which is likely caused by investors opportunistically deciding now is a good time to take profits on the doge’s speculative rise.

Other suspected dogecoin investors on social media sites like Reddit have hinted that expectations about Musks SNL’s appearance as a major catalyst for the doge were likely overblown.

Some have speculated that the decline in dogecoin was related to the large investor taking out a large position:

Rumors of whales arise as Barry Silbert, a leading player in the digital asset sector, has said he is betting against dogecoin and urged investors in one of the hottest trades of 2021 to convert their bitcoin doge holdings. via a Saturday tweet.

Silbert also said he would donate $ 1 million to charity if dogecoin hit $ 1 on May 31.

So far, the Doge’s army has taken Silberts’ comments as an affront.

Still, others have pointed to technical issues on the popular Robinhood Markets trading platform as contributing to part of Doge’s slowdown early on Sunday.

Popular financial blogger and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management in Midtown Manhattan, Josh Brown at a saturday blog wrote that the spoofing of SNL records in financial markets has tended to mark the peak of most assets, including speculative fervor around GameStop Corp.

+ 0.06%

and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

via Ritholtz Wealth Management





I think it’s worth pointing out that Saturday Night Live has been doing a lot of things in the financial markets and the economy lately and the sketches have actually been pretty funny. Sadly, they also marked the peak of price or enthusiasm for the underlying topic, he wrote.

Ultimately, the Dogecoin Army is trying to look on the rosier side of things. Early investors always enjoy large gains.

It is the newbie investors who hurt the most.