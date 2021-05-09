Recall of 226,000 Kidde smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

STATEN ISLAND, NY Approximately 226,000 smoke detectors made by Kidde are being recalled because they may not alert consumers of a fire, according to a notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Kidde is recalling its TruSense smoke detectors and combination smoke / carbon monoxide detectors for the Kidde 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 series models. Only alarms with the TruSense or AMBER = FAULT logo printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall.

The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

The alarms have been sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department stores, hardware stores and electrical stores and distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and others. online retailers from May 2019 to September 2020. between $ 10 and $ 70.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. They should continue to use the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

According to the CPSC, no incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Consumers should continue to use the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

For more questions, you can contact Kidde at 844-796-9972 or online at www.kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or www.kidde.com and click Support, then Product Alerts for more information.

You can go here to see if your alarm is included in the reminder and how to get a free replacement.

CHECK THAT YOUR ALARM IS WORKING

There are several ways to tell if your smoke alarm is working, and it depends on whether it is a hardwired or battery powered device.

According to Kidde, hardwired units will have a solid green LED to indicate that they are receiving AC power. Battery powered units will flash rapidly every 30 to 45 seconds. That doesn’t mean the alarm is working, Kidde warns. Pressing the test button is the only recommended method.

Test your smoke detector by pressing and holding the Test / Silence button on the cover for at least 5 seconds. This will trigger the alarm if the electronics, horn and battery are working. In an interconnected installation, all interconnected alarms should sound when the test function of any of the interconnected alarms is activated, Kidde said.

On smoke-only models, the sound stops immediately after your finger is removed from the test button. On combined smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, press and release the test button, and the signal will go from unit to unit testing the interconnect circuits as well as the alarm, according to Kidde.

Kidde warns you not to use an open flame to test your smoke detector. You could damage your alarm or ingest combustible materials and start a structural fire.

Irregular or faint sounds from your smoke alarm may indicate an alarm fault.

PREVIOUS SMOKE DETECTOR RECALLS

The CPSC announced in June 2019 that approximately 180,000 smoke detectors from Universal Security Instruments are being recalled because they may fail to alert consumers of a fire.

According to the advisory, smoke alarms may have a misaligned internal switch preventing them from activating properly, posing a risk of not alerting consumers to a fire.

These are 10 year battery operated ionization fire and smoke detectors with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 and 2016JUL11.

Smoke detectors are white in color and measure 5 1/2 inches in diameter. Universal and Smoke & Fire Alarm are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm shows the model number and date code.

In March 2018, more than 400,000 Kidde smoke detectors were recalled because they may not detect the smoke.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced that it has recalled approximately 452,000 smoke detection devices sold in the United States. The affected models were sold between September 2016 and January 2018. In addition, approximately 40,000 models were sold in Canada.

FOLLOW ANNALIZE KNUDSON ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER.