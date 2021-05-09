CA Hospital Safety Grades 2021: the best and the worst





CALIFORNIA Several Golden State hospitals received top safety ratings, while others fell short of the Leapfrog Group’s annual spring safety ratings released Thursday.

The nonprofit healthcare watchdog group assesses hospitals twice a year, assigning letter ratings from “A” to “F” based on each hospital’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. More than 2,700 U.S. general acute care hospitals have been assessed for Leapfrog Spring Security Levels. Of these hospitals, 27 have achieved 19 consecutive “A” ratings in each semi-annual rating cycle since Leapfrog launched the safety ratings in spring 2012.

In California: 93 hospitals received an A rating.

58 hospitals received a B grade.

78 hospitals received a C grade.

19 hospitals received a D grade.

3 hospitals received an F.

It should be noted that hospitals have been closed during a time of extraordinary pressure on the healthcare system due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center was among the hospitals that received an “A” rating. In anticipation of the pandemic, Mark Costa, senior vice president and regional manager of the hospital, said the campus is focusing on prioritizing the psychological well-being of hospital workers.

“This pandemic has underscored how much we depend on US healthcare workers,” Leah Binder, CEO of the Leapfrog Group, said in a press release. “Our simple ‘A’ hospitals remind us how preparedness has protected their patients as well as their workforce and created a high level of organizational resilience.” In all states, highlights of the Leapfrog Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Score results include: Thirty-three percent of hospitals received an “A”, 24% received a “B”, 35% received a “C”, 7% received a “D” and less than 1% received an “F” “.

Five states with the highest percentages of “A” hospitals are Massachusetts, Idaho, Maine, Virginia, and North Carolina. There were no “A” hospitals in South Dakota or North Dakota. To determine each state’s score, Leapfrog used up to 28 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, and information from other additional data sources. When averaged, performance metrics produce a single score representing a hospital’s overall performance in protecting patients from preventable harm and medical errors. The goal of the hospital safety rating is to reduce deaths caused by hospital errors and injuries. Leapfrog estimates that if the risk in all hospitals were equivalent to what it is in “A” hospitals, 50,000 lives in other facilities would have been saved. Overall, researchers estimate that 160,000 lives are lost each year due to preventable medical errors. That figure is down from 2016, when the Leapfrog group estimated there were 205,000 preventable deaths. The safety level of Leapfrog Hospital is peer reviewed by a group of national experts, and the Leapfrog group receives advice from the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos