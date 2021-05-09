Palm Beach County Publix stores to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations





Publix pharmacies in Florida will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines to customers starting Monday. Vaccines will be available for clients 18 years of age and older. Customers will have a choice of taking either the Moderna two-dose formula or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. Traveling customers should check with their local stores to confirm if they have any supplies on hand that day there, Publix officials said. Publix was still expecting more supplies from Johnson & Johnson on Sunday, according to its website. The supermarket chain is encouraging people who prefer to plan their shots online to continue to do so. Vaccinations are free, but clients with health insurance are asked to bring their card. Customers should also have their driver’s license and Social Security numbers handy. Statewide, more than 7 million people have now been vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health Did you know?:In Florida, children aged 12, 13, 14 and 15 will soon be able to receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccine Previously:COVID-19: One in three fully vaccinated against PBC; Black inoculation statewide is still lagging behind As of Sunday, Palm Beach County health workers had delivered the two doses of Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson to 515,047 people, or about a third of the county’s population. Guests attending the South Florida Fair, which opened on Friday, had the option of receiving the vaccine. County administrators purchased 800 tickets for the Palm Beach County Health Care District to distribute to vigilantes receiving the vaccine. The health district handed out 20 tickets in the first hour of the fair, a county spokesperson said. State health officials announced 3,331 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 2,269,806 since the start of the epidemic The state also reported 33 new deaths, including two cases involving non-Florida residents. That brings the state’s death toll to a total of 36,445 cases. No deaths have been reported in Palm Beach County, but the county added 205 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 145,331 . The county’s positivity rate increased slightly, to 4.82%, according to state data. Health officials want the positivity rate to stay consistently below 5% to declare the pandemic under control.

