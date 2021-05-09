Consumer-Focused Companies Dentalcorp and Pet Valu Canada Want to Go Public

A large network of dental clinics and a chain of pet stores aim to go public in the coming weeks, as the Canadian market for initial public offerings expands in physical health and consumer products.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., Canada’s largest national chain of dental practices with approximately 7,000 employees and more than 400 locations across the country, plans $ 700 million IPO of subordinate voting shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange , according to the preliminary documents filed for the offer. Last week.

Meanwhile, Pet Valu Canada, which has more than 600 stores across the country, also plans to go public and raise around $ 300 million, according to two sources familiar with the plans. The Globe and Mail does not identify the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.

Both companies are backed by private equity firms. Major Dentalcorps shareholders include French-American private equity firm L Catterton, as well as Toronto-based Imperial Capital and pension fund OPTrust. The company aims to price its IPO between $ 16 and $ 19 per share, and its major backers have agreed to buy up to $ 250 million of shares at the IPO price.

Two of Dentalcorps’ major shareholders will retain significant control over the company’s operations even after the IPO, with L Catterton and CEO Graham Rosenberg controlling around 70% of the voting rights once the company goes public.

Dentalcorp was founded in 2011, but has grown steadily over the past decade, sometimes acquiring up to 60 dental practices in a year. This involved taking on huge debt, the company says it intends to use most of the proceeds from the IPO to pay off its debt which rose to $ 1.7 billion as of March 31. .

Dentalcorps revenue fell 13% in 2020 to $ 666 million as most clinics in its network were forced to close last spring. The company is currently unprofitable, recording a net loss of $ 157 million in 2020 and a net loss of $ 64 million the year before.

Pet Valu Canada is owned by Atlanta-based Roark Capital Group, which has investments in nearly 100 retail businesses across North America. Last November, Pet Valu Inc., an American counterpart, closed its 358 stores, citing the impact of the pandemic on its sales.

Pet ownership in Canada has risen sharply since the start of the pandemic, according to a report by market research firm Narrative Research. Eighteen percent of current pet owners in Canada have obtained a pet since the start of the pandemic.

But while the pandemic trend of pet adoptions is likely to help the industry grow, the industry has been slow to embrace e-commerce. There is, however, potential for growth in online sales.

In Canada, pet food e-commerce accounts for less than 6% of total volumes, said George Minakakis, a retail consultant. Mr Minakakis suggested that Pet Valu may be looking to invest more in e-commerce.

In January, San Diego-based Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. raised US $ 864 million in an IPO on the Nasdaq. After an initial pop after the offer, its stocks fell as the larger market gained.

Pet Valu Canada did not return a request for comment.

The Canadian IPO market in Canada was successful in 2020 thanks to the IPOs of a large number of technology companies such as Nuvei Corp. and Dye & Durham Ltd., but suffered a slight slowdown in the first few months of 2021. Sources told The Globe last week that the market was set to roar, with at least 15 issuers, covering a wide range of industries, planning to go public in the next few months on the TSX.

