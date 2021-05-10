QINGDAO, China, May 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Qingdao, an island of young people and a hotspot for innovation and entrepreneurship, has a complete industrial system, exceptional innovation capacity and deep financial genes, and is encouraged to grow faster with holding the Global Venture Capital Conference here for three consecutive years. Now, Qingdao actively integrates into the new development model characterized by the mutual promotion of national and international dual circulation while taking internal circulation as the main organ. The Qingdao Global Venture Capital Conference 2021 will also have a deeper historical significance, which is to Qingdao into a platform for high-quality capital accumulation by being at the forefront of opening up to the outside world at a higher level.

The morning of May 7, the Qingdao Global Venture Capital Conference 2021, organized by the Qingdao Municipal People’s Government and guided by the Asset Management Association of China, took place solemnly at the hotel of the Haitian financial center of Qingdao. On the theme “A New Era for Venture Capital, a Bright Future for Innovation and Entrepreneurship – Building Up to the Height of High Quality Capital Accumulation”, the conference was held with the participation of more of 100 experts, academics, entrepreneurs and representatives of financial institutions from all industry. around the world to build consensus on development, stimulate entrepreneurial vitality and discuss opportunities and the future.

Wang Xinfu, vice-governor of Shandong Province, attended the Conference and delivered remarks. Zhao Haozhi, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor of Qingdao, and Jiang Xiaojuan, member of the Standing Committee of the 13e The National People’s Congress, deputy director, member of the social construction committee, professor and dean of the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University, gave the keynote addresses. Liu jianjun, First Class Inspector of the Second Market Regulation Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Wang lei, Deputy Director General of the Capital Project Management Department of the State Exchange Administration, Hu Jiafu, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Asset Management Association of China, Lu Dabiao, party committee member and deputy general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Li Hui, Party committee member and deputy general manager of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Mao Zhirong, Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Luo Wencai, Managing Director of Singapore Exchange Limited, respectively delivered remarks and delivered speeches.

Mayor Zhao Haozhi pointed out in his keynote address that in the past two years, through the joint efforts of all circles, the construction of Qingdao Venture Capital Center has been comprehensively developed, showing a good situation of vigorous development. More venture capital institutions have been created Qingdao, more companies received capital support and a better industrial ecology was formed more quickly. In general terms of the 14e Five-year planning of Qingdao, the construction of the Global Venture Capital Center is seen as an important work objective. Qingdao continuously innovate in its policies to provide solid support for the development of venture capital; will strive to optimize services to create a good atmosphere for the development of venture capital; and strengthen coordination and linkages to actively explore the creation of a regional capital alliance.

Mayor Zhao Haozhi says that Qingdao is currently focusing on the development of the real economy in order to provide a new space for venture capital; focus on promoting technological innovation to provide new venture capital opportunities; focus on accelerating digital transformation to provide new venture capital opportunities; focusing on the implementation of organic urban renewal to provide a new hot spot for venture capital Taking advantage of this conference as an opportunity, Qingdao will invite more venture capital institutions to pay attention Qingdao, enter Qingdao, and become “partners” of Qingdao for urban development.

The important ceremony is full of highlights and the Conference promotes a satisfactory outcome of the signing of the contract

The important ceremonial section of the Conference mainly showcased the development achievements of the Qingdao Municipal Government Guidance Fund during its 10e anniversary. The Conference also held the groundbreaking ceremony of the public venture capital platform and Qingdao Innovation Investment Co., Ltd.

At the conference, contracts were signed for 28 key on-site projects, with a total scope of 61.688 billion RMB Yuan, including 16 fund projects implemented with a total scale of 50.3 billion RMB Yuan and 10 investment projects with a total scope of 11.388 billion RMB Yuan. Zhongtai Securities Co., Ltd. signed strategic cooperation agreements with the finance office of five cities in Jiaodong Peninsula to help economic transformation of these five cities. In addition, at the Conference, the intentional contract for the qualification of CITIC Trust’s QDLP pilot fund manager was signed, making a substantial step towards QDLP’s pilot foreign investments in Qingdao. In addition, contracts for a number of projects have been signed, including Shandong Green Development Equity Investment Fund, Qilu Qianhai (Qingdao) Venture Capital Fund, Shandong Land and Sea Linkage Development Fund, Qingdao Meihuashengkai Equity Investment Partnership, Qingdao Chengwei Zhongying Kechuang Venture Capital Partnership, etc. continuous quality development of the real economy with the power of venture capital.

Ten policies of Qingdao for Venture Capital 2.0 issued, leading the first movement

The Conference issued several policy measures to Qingdao to further support the construction of Qingdao Venture Capital Center. As an upgraded version of the ‘Ten Policies of Qingdao for Venture Capital “, these policy measures fully promote the construction of a global venture capital center with the most competitive political arrangements in China.

Version 2.0 of the “Ten Qingdao for Venture Capital “, with a total of 10 articles and 30 items, covers the full chain of” fundraising, investing, managing and withdrawing “, and is fully in line with top-tier cities and is characterized by enhanced support to venture capital, broader coverage, more comprehensive support measures and more specific areas of support. Striving to provide what others do not have or what is better than others, this policy is currently the most leading and competitive in the national venture capital industry., investing in small businesses and investing in science and technology, encourages institutions to make more investments with more courage, explores the establishment of a risk-sharing mechanism, emphasizes the equally important attachment to “bring” and “globalize”, further optimizes profit-concessioning measures for government-managed funds and offers a m best business environment for venture capital institutions to develop pin Qingdao.

Clients around the world are offering their wisdom and guidance to continuously build the pinnacle of high quality capital accumulation

In the keynote address section of the Conference, Wang zhongmin, Chairman of the Shenzhen Financial Stability & Development Institute and former Vice Chairman of the National Social Security Fund Board, Li Xunlei, Chief Economist of Zhongtai Securities and Director of the Institutional Committee, Liu Erhai, Founding Partner and Director of Joy Capital, Jia kang, President of the China Academy of New Supply-side Economics and winner of the Sun Yefang Economic Science Award, Yu Minhong, founder of Hongtai Aplus and founder of New Oriental, and Sheng Xitai, founder of Hongtai Aplus and other great guests spoke keynote addresses, providing new ideas for high quality economic development Qingdao.

This conference was also organized by inviting more international heavyweight experts, researchers as Nobel laureates and heads of international institutions. Eric Maskin, the 2007 Nobel laureate in economics, Detlef ZUEHLKE, the initiator of Industry 4.0 in Germany, Olivier Guillet, Vice-Dean of the School of Management and Innovation at Sciences Po, and Tadayoshi Yamanaka, Founder and CEO of Venture Labo Group, and other economists and industry leaders of United States, Germany, France, Japan, etc. gave advice on continuous development Qingdao into a global venture capital hub, globally enhancing the international perspective of the Conference.

The Qingdao 2021 Global Venture Capital Conference lasted for two days. The Conference established a main forum and four parallel sections, including a special session on science and technology innovation mother funds, a special session on Chinese funds, a cloud meeting of outstanding talents and regional and municipal promotions. It has various functions such as policy promotion, signing of project contracts, communication and interaction. The annual Global Venture Capital White Paper will also be published at the Conference for three consecutive years. Over 20 media platforms live streamed the entire conference process, featuring a competition for professional industry exchanges and high-end resource convergence to the world.

