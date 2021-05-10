Wind industry must step up blade recycling efforts

Massive changes are underway in the wind turbine blade market.

This was motivated by three factors: the balsa scandal in Latin America, the accelerated emergence of PET plastic as a substitute, and the critical need to manufacture a fully recyclable substitute.

The balsa scandal was kind of a slow-burning affair and had been warned.

In November 2019, the Financial Times warned that the 2020 wind farm construction schedule could be compromised by balsa shortages precipitated by a poor growing season that year.

Balsa prices had already doubled by the time history warned of shortages.

What therefore could not be taken into account was the impact of Covid-19 on the main balsa producer in Ecuador in 2020.

The growing supply crisis has led to the unlicensed looting of balsa from the rainforests of Ecuador and Peru.

According to Timbercheck, last August a shipment of illegally harvested balsa wood destined for China was seized by Peruvian authorities in the port of Callao in Lima.

About a week later, another shipment was intercepted at a traffic checkpoint in Churubamba, Hunuco.

It had become a cat and mouse game.

Timbercheck, which reports on illegal logging and prosecution, has found that Big Wind is on the rise.

Wood Mackenzie analysts predict a global supply chain for wind turbines worth around $ 600 billion in the current decade.

Global consumption of balsa by wind turbine manufacturers is still expected to remain well above 200,000 cubic meters in 2023, despite the increasing use of PET.

In the short term, it seems very possible that at least some of our clean energy will be powered by illegally harvested timber, warns Timbercheck.

Woodmac highlights the changing nature of the base material used in the manufacture of turbine blades.

He says: Shortages of balsa in blade core material have prompted OEMs and blade manufacturers to switch to PET and hybrid designs.

Wood Mackenzie predicts that PET’s share will rise from 20% in 2018 to over 55% by 2023.

Despite Ecuador’s problems, balsa will likely remain popular if it is cost competitive. As a crop with a cycle of only four years, it is considered sustainable and farms are being established in places as far away as Papua New Guinea.

The total displacement of balsa depends on a number of factors, for example, its operational performance against PET, the growing vendetta against Big Oil that could jeopardize the manufacture and marketing of petrochemicals, and the major challenge of recycling of blade materials, in particular composites.

Big Wind sells itself on green credentials, carefully hiding from public scrutiny the problems associated with blade recycling.

There is no fully recyclable blade despite decades of turbine manufacturing.

However, the US Department of Energys’ National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) network may have solved the problem.

Late last year, NREL said it tested a blade that could be fully recycled.

The manufacture of the blades generally involves the use of thermosetting resin, with the end product often ending up in landfills.

NREL has found that switching to thermoplastic resin makes wind turbine blades more recyclable and can also allow blades that are longer, lighter and less expensive.

With thermosetting resin systems, it’s almost like frying an egg. You can’t reverse that, said Derek Berry, senior engineer at NREL.

But with a thermoplastic resin system, you can make a blade out of it. You heat it up to a certain temperature and it melts again. You can collect the liquid resin and reuse it.

But there is the question of what to do with the existing blades that pile up now and in the future based on current technologies.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council, the industry has historically focused on commissioning more wind turbines, with the decommissioning phase receiving little attention.

As the number of wind turbines to be decommissioned is expected to increase dramatically from around 10,000 last year alone to 25,000 turbines in 2030, asset owners are already facing tough decisions about what to do. of these old wind turbines.

GWEC admits that recycling options are limited and unsatisfactory.

Currently, most of the blades are incinerated or transported to landfill, he said.

The only commercially viable recycling method for fiberglass is to use the material as an alternative raw material for the cement manufacturing process, reducing the carbon footprint of cement manufacturing by up to 16%, according to BloombergNEF .

This solution is used by original equipment manufacturers such as GE Renewable Energy, which recently announced the first multi-year wind turbine blade recycling agreement in the United States with Veolia North America (VNA) to reuse fiberglass for production. cement production.

However, to build a sustainable global wind power supply chain, efforts and commitments to find alternatives to turbine dismantling are underway.

For example, Vestas announced its new sustainability strategy, Sustainability in Everything We Do, a strategy made up of four ambitious goals, including a commitment to produce zero waste wind turbines by 2040.

Such a goal will require technical and innovative capabilities to handle the current decommissioning situation, as well as to consider recycling up front for the next generation of wind turbines.

Given the challenge of recycling conventional turbine blades, the industry is now exploring the possibility of a complete overhaul and making new turbine blades fully recyclable through initiatives such as the Zero Waste Blade Research Project.

Finding a solution to recycle wind turbine blades is crucial for the sustainability of the industry and the planet, and will further reduce the environmental impact of the industry to achieve carbon neutrality.

What’s odd about the GWEC report is that while it recognizes the growing challenge of recycling blades, it is left out of the findings as a priority.

GWEC did not answer the question, when asked why this was the case.

Instead, he said: Blades are the last big challenge the wind industry must tackle to become 100% recyclable, with the wind industry committed to actively exploring new solutions and materials to make the blades better. sustainable and be part of the circular economy.

Released in March, the Energy Transition Alliance blade recycling report, a partnership between ORE Catapult and OGTC, contained chilling numbers.

Today 2.5 million tonnes of composite materials are used in the wind energy sector and it is estimated that there are 12 to 15 tonnes of glass fiber reinforced plastic (GRP) per MW of energy .

The GFRP represents the lion’s share of the $ 75 billion global composites market. In Europe, more than one million tonnes are produced each year, with the construction, infrastructure and transport sectors accounting for almost 70% of this figure.

For carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), global demand has tripled over the past decade to reach around 160,000 tonnes.

Wind energy is now the leading sector with 24% of global demand for this material, overtaking aerospace (23%), sports (13%) and automotive (10%).

In terms of value, however, the wind industry only accounts for 4% of the global market (at 772 million) due to the use of cheap and often inferior carbon fibers.

Sooner or later all of the above materials are thrown out for recycling or disposal.

Lead author of the report, OREs Lorna Bennet, says of the UK position: At present, few UK companies are actively pursuing this (blade recycling) opportunity.

A seemingly notable pioneer is Scotlands Renewable Parts, a fast growing component refurbishment and reuse company that is now expanding into larger facilities to meet growing demand.

And it is encouraging that Aker Offshore Wind, Aker Horizons and Strathclyde University have just announced a memorandum of understanding focused on the use of a new thermal process for the recovery and post-processing of glass fibers from GFRP waste to obtain near-virgin quality glass fibers.

Developed by Strathclydes Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department, it is claimed that the currently lab-scale process could deliver medium to high value fibers for potential reuse in industries such as green energy car manufacturing. , boats, oil and gas equipment. industry, construction, etc.

Back to Bennet: Overall, the UK supply chain is unaware of the economic opportunity that blade recycling brings and the wider trend towards a circular economy in the wind sector.

The University of Leeds, which contributed to the report, believes that if we can invest now in the birth of a circular economy sector, the UK can expand its targets for job creation in the wind sector d ‘at least a third.

This claim is supported by research from the Green Alliance and WRAP (2015) which focused on the UK waste sector. They estimated that without new initiatives 31,000 jobs could be created in this sector in the coming years (using energy from waste and landfills).

If we add job creation based on the development of recycling, this increases to 205,000 new jobs in the UK.

Better yet, if we expand the reuse and repair of products and components, we can bring that projection to 517,000 new and more valuable jobs in the UK.

The report’s authors estimate that creating a blade recycling segment in the wind economy could extend the UK’s current job creation targets (60,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030) by 5,000. additional jobs.

By adding more advanced approaches to the circular economy (reuse, reconditioning, renovation, etc.), these targets could be increased by at least 20,000 jobs.

Of course, there is the little question of compulsion, which is to make the industry manage and at least become truly carbon neutral. Certainly, pressures are starting to develop, particularly regulatory, logistical and socio-political.

To be fair, however, the wind industry is starting to shift from cutting costs to sustainability as large-scale decommissioning looms. But we have to pick up the pace.