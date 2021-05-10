The eighth edition of the Capital Market University Challenge begins | New times

The Rwanda Capital Market Authority (CMA) brought back the annual Capital Market University Challenge, the competition aimed at educating young people about the capital market.

All interested students from various higher education institutions are allowed to participate in the competition in the quiz and essay categories.

Dubbed “UniChallenge21”, the competition aims to expose students to the financial markets industry while instilling in them the culture of saving and investing through the capital market and preparing them to become future investors and professionals in the financial markets industry.

The initiative aims to increase students’ knowledge on the importance and benefits of saving and investing through Rwanda’s financial market.

According to CMA, young people need to embark on smart savings and investments that will ensure sustainability, which includes exploring the opportunities offered by the products of the capital market, namely stocks, bonds or any other product offered. in stock exchange.

Young people are also encouraged to invest collectively through savings clubs because the CMA promotes the creation of investment clubs for students.

The authority also helps build the capacity of students to set up savings clubs, how best to run their clubs, and how to save and invest in the local capital market.

How to register

Registration is one of the major stages of this college challenge competition.

Students wishing to participate in the 8th edition must register via the link available online (investor.cma.rw/cmuc/login/index.php) with a deadline of May 21.

After successfully completing the registration form and creating the new account, the system sends a notification to the email provided during registration for account validation.

The student must access their email account, and click on the link provided to validate the account.

After validation of the account, the student will return to the login page to enter the username and password and access the application.

About the test

Testing activities have been automated and will therefore be performed through a web application accessible over the Internet.

The digital platform is accessible via http://investor.cma.rw.

The competition framework will include both a quiz series and an essay writing topic, conducted online, aimed at increasing students’ awareness and knowledge of the financial markets industry and the variety of opportunities it offers. .

The competition for the quiz category, which is divided into three rounds, will take place from May 25 to June 1.

The first round of the competition for the quiz category will take place on May 25, the second round on May 27 and the third on June 1.

In the essay category, all applicants will submit their final essays on June 2.

Individuals will compete in the quiz and essay categories after creating an account through http://investor.cma.rw/cmuc/login/index.php.

After creating an account, candidates will wait for the quiz or essay to be uploaded to the system and communicated when ready.

For those who compete in the Quiz category, there will be a series of three sets of tests.

Those who pass in the first round will go for the second round, and those who pass will go for the final.

For those competing in the Essay category, they will submit the latest essays of the system under the theme “Why young people should consider saving and investing in the capital market at an early age”.

The essay must be original and innovative, contain no more than 800 words, and copying and pasting information from websites will be tantamount to plagiarism, punishable by stopping the challenge.

Judges are expected to submit markets for the essay category on June 6, while the virtual awards ceremony will take place on June 8.

Prizes for the winners

Prizes will be offered to the quiz category and essay category winners in the form of titles from one of the national companies listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).

It is, according to the CMA, a way to introduce students to the culture of saving and investing in the capital market in a more practical and lively way.

The initiative increases students’ knowledge of the importance and benefits of saving and investing through the Rwanda Capital Market.

The AMC launches the 8th edition of the Capital Market University Challenge.

[email protected]

