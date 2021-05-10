Business
The eighth edition of the Capital Market University Challenge begins | New times
The Rwanda Capital Market Authority (CMA) brought back the annual Capital Market University Challenge, the competition aimed at educating young people about the capital market.
All interested students from various higher education institutions are allowed to participate in the competition in the quiz and essay categories.
Dubbed “UniChallenge21”, the competition aims to expose students to the financial markets industry while instilling in them the culture of saving and investing through the capital market and preparing them to become future investors and professionals in the financial markets industry.
The initiative aims to increase students’ knowledge on the importance and benefits of saving and investing through Rwanda’s financial market.
According to CMA, young people need to embark on smart savings and investments that will ensure sustainability, which includes exploring the opportunities offered by the products of the capital market, namely stocks, bonds or any other product offered. in stock exchange.
Young people are also encouraged to invest collectively through savings clubs because the CMA promotes the creation of investment clubs for students.
The authority also helps build the capacity of students to set up savings clubs, how best to run their clubs, and how to save and invest in the local capital market.
How to register
Registration is one of the major stages of this college challenge competition.
Students wishing to participate in the 8th edition must register via the link available online (investor.cma.rw/cmuc/login/index.php) with a deadline of May 21.
After successfully completing the registration form and creating the new account, the system sends a notification to the email provided during registration for account validation.
The student must access their email account, and click on the link provided to validate the account.
After validation of the account, the student will return to the login page to enter the username and password and access the application.
About the test
Testing activities have been automated and will therefore be performed through a web application accessible over the Internet.
The digital platform is accessible via http://investor.cma.rw.
The competition framework will include both a quiz series and an essay writing topic, conducted online, aimed at increasing students’ awareness and knowledge of the financial markets industry and the variety of opportunities it offers. .
The competition for the quiz category, which is divided into three rounds, will take place from May 25 to June 1.
The first round of the competition for the quiz category will take place on May 25, the second round on May 27 and the third on June 1.
In the essay category, all applicants will submit their final essays on June 2.
Individuals will compete in the quiz and essay categories after creating an account through http://investor.cma.rw/cmuc/login/index.php.
After creating an account, candidates will wait for the quiz or essay to be uploaded to the system and communicated when ready.
For those who compete in the Quiz category, there will be a series of three sets of tests.
Those who pass in the first round will go for the second round, and those who pass will go for the final.
For those competing in the Essay category, they will submit the latest essays of the system under the theme “Why young people should consider saving and investing in the capital market at an early age”.
The essay must be original and innovative, contain no more than 800 words, and copying and pasting information from websites will be tantamount to plagiarism, punishable by stopping the challenge.
Judges are expected to submit markets for the essay category on June 6, while the virtual awards ceremony will take place on June 8.
Prizes for the winners
Prizes will be offered to the quiz category and essay category winners in the form of titles from one of the national companies listed on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).
It is, according to the CMA, a way to introduce students to the culture of saving and investing in the capital market in a more practical and lively way.
The initiative increases students’ knowledge of the importance and benefits of saving and investing through the Rwanda Capital Market.
The AMC launches the 8th edition of the Capital Market University Challenge.
Follow NkurunzizaMiche
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]