Now Massy To List In Jamaica | Local company

ONE DAY after the local insurance giant, Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL), crossed its shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), another large local firm, Massy Holdings Ltd, made the decision to make a cross-listing of its shares on the North Caribbean Islands Stock Exchange.

In a notice to be published today on the T&T Exchange website, Massy Holdings said: On May 6, 2021, the board of directors made the decision to request the listing of the company’s shares at the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The board considered the sophistication of the market and the growth opportunities evident in the Jamaican securities market, which has become increasingly dynamic in recent years.

The board anticipates increased regional and international interest in the actions of the company.

The notice was posted on Massys’ website over the weekend.

Last Wednesday, May 5, the Jamaica Stock Exchange hosted a screening ceremony for GHL, welcoming the Westmoorings-based financial services firm back after an absence of more than seven years. GHL was first listed on the JSE in 2000, but elected to voluntarily withdraw the shares of the company in November 2013 due to the lack of liquidity of its shares.

GHL’s initial listing price on the JSE was J $ 582.46. This would have matched GHL’s closing price last Tuesday of TT $ 25.51 on the local stock market. Last Friday, according to data from the JSE website, the GHL’s closing price was J $ 968.99, meaning the local company’s stock price was 66% higher in three days. trading on the JSE. As of Friday, GHL’s share price on the T&T Stock Exchange was $ 29 a share, an increase of 7.69 percent or $ 2.07.

Reporting on Thursday’s trading, the Jamaica Gleaner said: More than 27 investors lined up to buy, but there was only one seller. The stock opened at $ 582.46, with the main buyer offering $ 669.62 and the lone seller asking for $ 780, or US $ 5.13.

JSE MD on Massy

Communicating with the Trinidad Express via WhatsApp yesterday, JSE Managing Director Marlene Street-Forrest said: I am delighted that Massy Holdings has made this positive decision for the company and its shareholders.

Explaining why companies are looking to join JSE, she said: Investors and market players (brokers, lawyers, analysts and others) take market development seriously.

Many working hours have been devoted to continuous market education, training and preparation for a new approach to capital formation and sustainability of the capital market.

She also acknowledged that Jamaicans’ seriousness in developing their national securities market extends to company owners, as already in 2021, four companies have listed six stocks on the JSE.

Massys takes advantage

In its report for the first six months of its 2021 fiscal year, Massy Holdings reported a slight drop in revenue, but after-tax profits were up nearly a fifth. The report, dated May 6, was also posted on the company’s website over the weekend and will likely be released to the public today.

For the six-month period ended March 31, 2021, the group recorded revenues from continuing operations of $ 6.07 billion, down from $ 6.11 billion for the first six months of fiscal 2020 .

But Massys’ after-tax profit jumped 19% for the period October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, to $ 314.3 million from $ 264.01 million the previous period.

Massy chairman Robert Bermudez, in comments accompanying the financial report, said that despite challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, the group’s performance for the first half of 2021 was commendable.

The group’s strategy of managing its operations as an investment holding company bore fruit in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The new active management of investment portfolios held throughout the group under the direction of group treasury produced significant gains that more than offset the weaker performance of the business portfolios in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, according to Bermudez.

Bermudez also announced that Massy was increasing his first half dividend by 10% to $ 0.55, as he expressed confidence that Massys three portfolio teams integrating retail, engines and machinery and gas production would allow to overcome the disruption of their growth trajectory, due to the pandemic in the coming months.

Massy in Jamaica

In its 2020 annual report, Massy Holdings Ltd said it received 7% of its pre-tax profits and 4% of its income from its Jamaican operations. The group said it operates two companies in Jamaica: Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) and Massy Distribution (Jamaica).

Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) is the market leader in the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Jamaica, which is used as fuel for cooking, heating, power generation and manufacturing. According to the annual report, MGPJ imports and markets its product under the Gas Pro brand and supplies LPG to the commercial (bulk) and domestic (packaged) markets.

As part of a strategy to focus on three core portfolios of integrated retail, engines and machinery and gas products, Massy Holdings sold Massy Technologies to a Jamaican company last year for approximately $ 50 million. U.S. dollars.

The combined companies will have annual revenues of more than US $ 250 million, operate in 19 countries and have more than 2,100 information technology professionals, according to the annual report.

The 2020 annual report indicates that Massy received around US $ 50 million for the sale of the businesses.

Group shareholders

The main shareholder of Massys is the National Insurance Board of T&T, according to the group’s 2020 annual report. NIBTT held 19.801.051 million of the 98,342,382 shares issued by Massy, ​​representing 20.13% of the company as of September 30, 2020.

Other significant shareholders of Massy Holdings include:

RBC / RBTT Nominee Services Ltd 10,246,075;

RBC Trust / RBTT Ltd.

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd

Central Securities Depositary of Barbados

Among the directors and senior executives of the company, the chairman of Massy Holdings, Robert Bermudez, holds the largest block. As of September 30, 2020, Bermudez held 14,820 shares in its name and 1,901,393 shares in what is described in the annual report as shareholdings.

As of September 30, 2019, Bermudez held 14,820 shares in its name, including 789,904 shares in shareholders’ equity interests. This suggests that a shareholder associated with Bermudez acquired 1,111,489 Massy Holdings shares between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Massy’s share price closed at $ 65 a share on Friday, placing its market cap at $ 6.39 billion. GHL’s market cap on Friday was $ 6.72 billion

Patrick Hylton, Chairman of GHL and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCB Financial Group, is also an independent and non-executive director of Massy Holdings. Hylton, who was appointed to Massy’s board of directors in January 2012, does not own any shares in the company.

The NCB financial group owns 62 percent of GHL.