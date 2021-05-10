Live Markets, Monday May 10, 2021





Nearmap still has fans despite the recent lawsuit by U.S. rival Eagleview that dropped its stock price to an annual low of $ 1.67 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight recommendation and price target of $ 3.20, saying the current share price significantly discounts its US business compared to its Australasian business. Aerial mapping has become a lucrative business. Credit:Nearmap On a SOTP (sum of parts) basis, we estimate ANZ Nearmaps activity at $ 666 million … the enterprise value is $ 740 million, which implies a modest $ 74 million for the company. North America or 1.4 times the estimated 2020-2021 business. value to sales, analysts wrote in a note to clients. Even assuming a bearish legal outcome affecting the operational performance of both regions, plus a significant cash outflow for damages (claim not yet specified), the current price still implies a much lower value for North America by compared to Australia / New Zealand despite a similar income base, higher growth and superior economy. Former chairman Ross Norgard agreed the wealthy-lister of WA picked up 500,000 shares last week at around $ 1.86 each, according to a filing with ASX on Monday. This makes him the main shareholder with a 4.87% stake. Nearmap shares fell more than 23% on Thursday to a low of $ 1.79 on news that Eagleview, which dominates the U.S. aerial mapping market, has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Utah, alleging that Nearmap infringed its patents relating to aerial rooftop reporting – a lucrative deal in the United States. Eagleview claims that Nearmap infringed eight patents. Nearmaps chief executive Rob Newman dismissed the allegations, saying the allegations were unfounded and saying its US business would not be affected. A brief report from J Capital Research this year pointed out legal issues with Eagleview over patent infringement. According to J Capital, this threatens Nearmaps to stay in the US insurance market, as these rooftop reports account for about 41 percent of nearmaps sales in North America. After denying there was a problem, Nearmap has now been excluded from 65% of its sales in the United States by a rock-solid patent challenge, J Capital said Friday. After paying heavy damages, Nearmap will probably never be profitable in the United States. This will mean a loss of 39 percent of total sales and all growth of the business. If Nearmap survives, it will return to the small Australian market, where it is losing market share. About 2.9 percent of Nearmaps shares are currently held in a short position, according to shortman.com.au. That’s down from the peak of 14% for stocks in February 2020.

