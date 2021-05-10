Double IDH listing on EGX approved as scheduled trading from May 20





Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) announced that it has received approval from Egypts’ Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for the dual listing of its ordinary shares on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX). The double listing follows announcements made by IDH, a leading consumer healthcare company operating in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Nigeria, on March 22, 2021 and May 5, 2021. IDH is already present on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the name IDHC, and will be present on the main EGX market under the stock code IDHC.CA and the ISIN code EGS99021C015. Following the EGX approval, which was received on May 5, 2021, the FRA approval allows the company to proceed with EGX trading, which is expected to start on May 20, 2021. The technical listing is without a simultaneous offering of new shares by the company, the first of its kind on EGX, and meets the regulatory requirements of the EGX listing and delisting rules. This includes a minimum free float of 5%, equivalent to 30,000,000 shares, on the stock exchange. The shares listed on EGX will be denominated and traded in Egyptian pounds and will be complementary to the shares of the company denominated in US dollars which are currently listed and traded on the LSE. Commenting on EGX approval, CEO Hend El Sherbini said, “We are delighted to have received final regulatory approval and FRA approval on our dual listing on EGX. This follows IDH’s successful roadshow which generated great interest from local investors seeking to capitalize on the growth of our Group, said El Sherbini, The listing will help improve liquidity and increase visibility of HDI in our Egyptian domestic market. She added that at the time of its IPO in 2015, IDH was the first Egyptian healthcare company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. Today, with the approval of its technical listing on EGX, the company is once again at the forefront as the only Egyptian company to be dual listed on LSE and EGX. We are also proud to have developed the Technical Listing Model, the first of its kind on EGX and which is sure to encourage more companies to register and increase the attractiveness of the EGX, ”added El Sherbini. Dual listing benefits from a fungible structure between LSE and EGX, whereby shares are easily transferred between the two exchanges through a defined share transfer mechanism. Full details of the mechanism will be made available on IDH’s website prior to the start of trading on EGX. EFG Hermes and Renaissance Capital advise the company on the dual listing. Clifford Chance (as to English and American law), Ogier (as to Jersey law) and White & Case (as to Egyptian law) act as legal counsel to the company.











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos