Asian stocks jump on low rate hopes, oil rises on cyber attacks





A passer-by wearing a protective mask stands in front of a screen of blank prices on a stock quotation board after the Tokyo Stock Exchange temporarily suspended all operations due to system issues, amid the pandemic disease in coronavirus (COVID-19), in Tokyo, Japan on October 1, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato

Shares rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates would remain low due to lower inflationary pressures, while oil and gas prices surged after a cyberattack on a U.S. pipeline operator on bewildered markets. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.35%, while US stock futures rose 0.24%. Australian stocks (.AXJO) hit their highest level in over a year, boosted by miners’ gains, and China stocks (.CSI300) rose 0.46%. Japanese stocks (.N225) gained 0.91%. Non-farm payroll data in the United States on Friday showed that job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, which boosted equities but put downward pressure on returns in the U.S. dollar and US treasury bills. Oil and gasoline futures extended their gains after a cyberattack terminated a U.S. pipeline operator that supplies nearly half of the U.S. east coast’s fuel supply. “This certainly pushes the Fed’s cutback schedule, perhaps until December compared to earlier expectations from the Jackson Hole Symposium in late August,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, in a note. “A softer payroll is good for reflation trading; the dollar has weakened across the forex spectrum. We have also seen strong supply on stock indexes and futures are rising.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) and S&P 500 (.SPX) hit record closing highs on Friday after disappointing U.S. labor market data allayed fears of a surge in prices to the consumption. Read more In recent weeks, some investors had bet that a solid US economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic would force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than the central bank had indicated. However, the weakness of the non-farm payroll report caused a rapid reversal in some of these trades, which spilled over to stocks, bonds and major currencies. The focus is now on US consumer price data, due Wednesday, which will help investors determine whether they need to lower their inflation expectations further. The world’s largest stock market MSCI index (.MIWD00000PUS) has hit a record high on expectations that low rates will continue to boost lending and economic growth. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies edged up to 90.252, but was still close to its lowest since February 25. The British pound jumped to its highest for more than two months against the greenback, but concerns over Scottish independence could dampen the sterling’s gains, traders said. Read more China’s spot yuan strengthened beyond 6.43 to the dollar for the first time since February 10. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stabilized at 1.5983% in Asia on Monday after plunging to a two-month low of 1.4690% on Friday. US crude rose 1.17% to $ 65.66 per barrel. Brent rose 1.11% to $ 69.04 a barrel in Asian trading as the disruption in US supplies rocked energy markets. Gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.07% to $ 2.1710 per gallon, near a three-year high. On Sunday, the White House is working closely with the main U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline to help it recover from a ransomware attack that forced the company to shut down its main fuel lines. Read more Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

