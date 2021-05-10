Business
As cryptocurrency review grows, industry turns to K Street
The digital chamber council of advisers is crammed with former federal regulators, including a former congressman and a recent chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, J. Christopher Giancarlo, was appointed to BlockFi Board of Directors, a financial services company that tries to tie cryptocurrencies to traditional wealth managers.
Max Baucus, the former Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Jim Messina, a former senior Obama adviser, also recently summer appointed in high-level positions
Lobbying disclosure records show that at least 65 contracts at the start of 2021 were for industry issues such as digital currency, cryptocurrency or blockchain, up from around 20 in 2019. Some of the biggest lobby spenders include Ripple, Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, and trading groups like the Blockchain Association.
The lobbying surge is one of many recent signs nationwide that the industry is growing in the economy. Cryptocurrency Trading Firm FTX Spends $ 135 Million To Secure allocation of rights to the domestic arena of the Miami Heat.
Billionaire Elon Musk, who hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, was asked about Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency depicting the face of a Shiba Inu dog that was created as a joke but has recently risen in value . It is the future of money. It’s an unstoppable financial vehicle that’s going to take over the world, Musk said, before adding, yes, it’s a stir. the Dogecoin price plunged nearly 35% in the hours following the broadcast.
With recent hires of government officials in the industry, conflict of interest claims are already starts to emerge.
Jay Clayton, who was chairman of the SEC until December, is now a paid advisor to the One River Digital Asset Management hedge fund, who invests hundreds of millions in Bitcoin and Ether, two cryptocurrencies, for its customers. Mr. Clayton declined to comment.
