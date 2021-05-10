Mother’s Day rush highlights staff shortages at North Texas restaurants – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mother’s Day is one of the most popular days of the year for dining out, and North Texas restaurants were grateful for the crowds, especially after a difficult year. However, they are struggling to find enough staff to meet the demand. READ MORE: Elderly Man’s Body Recovered from Joe Pool Lake Trying to get anyone from a waiter to a line cook to a host and a dishwasher has been quite a challenge, said Nate Nwaeze, general manager of Chef Point in Colleyville. Everything was on the deck at the restaurant on Sunday. To handle what is usually the busiest day of the year with limited staff, Nwaeze says the restaurant had a smaller menu and was careful not to overload people in different sections of the restaurant. It also offers incentives for existing staff to recruit people who can work. Especially for busy days like this, if we can get them to come over for a day and help out for the afternoon, Nwaeze said. Because some people have family members who have come and helped us with the dishes, helped us with the prep work. READ MORE: Woman killed by ex-boyfriend, who was later found dead by suicide, Dallas police say Chef Point is not alone in this dilemma. Restaurants in North Texas are struggling to find people to work for them. Many employees entered different industries when the pandemic ended and plan to keep their new jobs. Others may still be struggling with childcare issues and helping children learn online. Restaurants also compete with current unemployment benefits, so they find new incentives to hire new people. With the job market being extremely tight, we need to find more creative ways to get people to want to come back, said Nikky Phinyawatana, owner of Asian Mint. Managers and restaurant owners are hopeful that the labor shortage will improve over the next few months, especially as more and more people feel comfortable eating out and the demand will increase. NO MORE NEWS: Most Recent Stimulus Check: Is a Fourth Relief Payment Coming? As much as your customers and guests are important, your staff is also important because if you don’t have good staff you’re not going to have happy guests, Nwaeze said.

