[Women in Tech] Women should be exposed to different roles and responsibilities, says Manisha Banthia of Fiserv Global Services

Manisha Banthia has always been drawn to new technological spaces with a keen interest in subjects such as economics, chemistry and mathematics. With a degree in economics, she also began teaching younger students from an early age. After graduating, she opted for an MBA specializing in Finance.

This was right before the stock market scams in India came to light. I was afraid I had made a bad choice. But things picked up and I started with the India National Stock Exchange as my first job. This was around the time when stock trading in India was being revolutionized in a digital and more regulated way, she recalls.

She then worked with the Infosys team of consultants leading their analytics team and has been instrumental in the development of analytics products, including a patent for client analytics for businesses. During her years at Oracle Financial Services Software (formerly iflex solutions), she developed analytics solutions for Citibank (Asia-Pacific) and US clients such as American Stock Exchange and Country Financial. Manisha also worked on marketing analysis, financial performance, and fraud and risk analysis during her tenure at MetricStream and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Currently, she is Vice President, Data and Analytics, Fiserv Global Services. In a conversation with HerStory, Manisha Banthia talks about her career and how her business is helping women reach the top.

HerStory (HS) Have you always been interested in STEM?

Manisha Banthia (BS): STEM topics were my favorite, and while I thought I would spend more time in them because they were my top performing topics, I realized for a while that I liked anything that had an element of logical reasoning. Whether it was a puzzle, a mystery, a thriller, or a complex mathematical equation, it got me thinking and I enjoyed every moment. I got a 100 percent math score in high school and there was no turning back.

HS: Please tell us about your professional background

MB: It has been 25 years since I started my career, and much of it has been in the data and analytics arena in the financial services industry. During the first three years, I participated in financial market trading analysis as well as risk exposure and margin monitoring at the National Stock Exchange. I had the opportunity to switch to banking afterwards, and as the number of data and analytics use cases multiplied, I gained exposure in areas such as customer and marketing analysis, financial performance, credit risk and transaction channel analysis leading to the creation of standardized analysis solutions. implementation across Citi, Asia-Pacific, as well as the creation of risk solutions for Basel II as part of the OFSS. After that, I moved to Infosys and worked on building analytics solutions for IT departments across multiple industry verticals. After spending a lot of time in product management, I decided to take on a role in product marketing for risky applications in MetricStream. I joined Fiserv as Head, Analytics thereafter.

HS: Tell us about your role at Fiserv Global Services?

MB: At Fiserv, I run a Data and Analytics practice. We build analysis solutions that cover Fiserv products and also offer consulting services to Fiserv customers. We offer specialized offers in the areas of AI, ML, business intelligence and visualization, digital user journey analysis and market intelligence. Data has recently been added to the Analytics Portfolio to offer combined data management and analytics solutions. We cover several business areas such as Customer Lifecycle Analysis, Merchant Lifecycle Analysis, Card Analysis, Fraud and Dispute Management Analysis and Analytics optimization of operations. Some of our use cases include: ATM optimization, cross-selling analysis for the mortgage portfolio, and product functionality preference using conjoint analysis.

HS: How did you deal with the challenges of working in a pandemic?

MB: At Fiserv, our comprehensive wellness program, Fuel your life, offers a holistic approach and emphasizes the physical, financial, social and emotional well-being of people. It has helped us all get down to business in these unprecedented times. In addition, Fiserv is committed to the well-being, safety and security of all its associates with certain key initiatives.

Financial assistance offered to associates facing difficulties emerging from the pandemic

24/7 Employee Assistance Program that provides 24/7 support to our associates.

Improved insurance benefits

Support for the inoculation of the Covid-19 vaccine for all our associates

Plus, I made sure to take some personal time and get involved in activities that were close to my heart – doodling, listening to audiobooks, and learning photography.

HS: What more can be done to attract women and retain them in the labor market?

MB: More and more initiatives are designed for women returning to work after a career break. Fiserv recently launched such an initiative ForwardForHer. Women have multitasking abilities that should be harnessed by giving them exposure to different roles and responsibilities.

HS: Do you coach women in technology?

MB: Yes, I am involved in several key initiatives within Fiserv like Pitch Perfect and other female focused mentoring programs. I am also part of the Womens Impact Network, an ERG (Employee Resource Group) whose goal is to facilitate the development of our professional women and provide them with a platform for a better exchange of ideas. I am also actively involved in Fiserv Gives Back education initiatives for disadvantaged women.

HS: Why do you think there are very few women in leadership positions in tech?

MB: The opportunities and exposure of women to technology were limited in the past. Some of the steps organizations can take to encourage more female tech leaders include:

Leverage digital acceleration and increased demand for technology services by creating a pipeline for more women to enter the tech workforce.

Support organizations and initiatives that aim to help women gain more opportunities in the IT space.

Retain women in technology through long-term intervention programs to ensure continuous skill building, mentoring and coaching.

Reduce entry barriers for women returning to work after an absence.

Women leave the labor market for various reasons such as caring for the elderly etc. Returning to work after a career break is more difficult for female technicians because of fewer opportunities and redundant skills.

Companies benefit from a diverse workforce, and digital skills help reduce the gender gap, thereby broadening career prospects.

HS: Why should every organization have an equal opportunities mentality?

MB: Equitable work cultures encourage initiatives that foster an inclusive work environment while nurturing talents and capabilities. Some of Fiserv’s initiatives include:

Women Impact Network ERG – Employee Resource Groups are a forum for associates and allies to exchange ideas, support each other and enhance professional development

Our LGBTQ + group offers exciting programs, connections and learning opportunities.

Inclusive Leadership – Senior leaders participate in our Inclusive Leader Coaching Program, an assessment-based program deployed to all managers around the world to raise awareness and expectations around creating an inclusive environment.

HS: Who / What were your greatest inspirations?

MB: Who: My mother who never quit and who broke down barriers to move on the right track.

What: The book Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach inspired me to soar and not be complacent in life.

HS: What are your future projects?

MB: In addition to learning and upgrading myself to stay ahead of the curve, I plan to create my own startup and continue working with nonprofits to teach children and women.