The most popular baby names of 2020 certainly sound familiar





ATLANTA (CNN) Olivia and Liam were America's most popular names for baby girls and boys in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration. annual list of the best baby names, published Friday. In 2020, the three most popular female and male first names remained the same for a second year in a row. Olivia, Emma, ​​and Ava were the three most popular names for baby girls, and Liam, Noah, and Oliver were the most popular for boys. Henry joined the top 10 boy names in 9th place for the first time in over a century. According to the SSA, the name has grown steadily in popularity and last appeared on the SSA's Top Ten list in 1910. SSA also revealed the five fastest growing names in 2020, a pop culture reflection on naming trends. Zyair was the # 1 fastest growing name for boys and Avayah for girls. The list comes after the United States experiences a dramatic drop in the national birth rate, with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics released data that found the birth rate of the country had fallen more than 6% in the last quarter. of 2020, a significant decrease compared to the same period in 2019. SSA has published the country's most popular names since 1997, with lists dating back to 1880. The agency pulls applications received for Social Security cards to put together the list for each year. According to SSA, over the past 100 years, Michael has been the most popular male given name, winning the first place 44 times. During those same years, Mary was ranked as the No. 1 most popular female given name 35 times. The 10 most popular girl names of 2020 Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabelle My Evelyn Harper The 10 most popular boy names of 2020 Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henri Alexander The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

