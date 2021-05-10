InterCure Announces Preliminary First Quarter Record

Income expected at achieve an NIS record 33 million (over $ 12 million Canadian)

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – InterCure Ltd. (TSX: INCR: U, TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (the Company) today announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Preliminary results for the first quarter of 2021

The estimated first quarter turnover of 33 million NIS reflects an 8-fold increase over turnover of NIS 4 million in the prior year period. Q1 revenue reflects a sequential increase of over 22% from Q4 2020 revenue of NIS 27 million.

Revenue growth supported by strong demand for Canndoc branded products, strategic and exclusive partnerships and expansion of its distribution and dispensary footprint – GIVOL pharmacy chain. The continued increase in operating profit, EBITDA and net income reflects InterCures’ efficient cost structure and operational excellence. Revenue growth is expected to continue in the second quarter and through 2021.

In addition, strategic agreements with industry-leading brands, including Aphria, Tilray, Organigram, Charlottes Web and recently Cookies, establish and position InterCures leadership and brand equity in international target markets, including l ‘Europe.

C $ 68 Million Raised Through Successful Closing Of PSPC’s Merger With Subversive Acquisition LP And Signed Letter Of Intent To Acquire Israeli Medical Cannabis Company LP “ Better ” Positions The Company To Continue consolidating the market as the fastest growing and most profitable cannabis company outside of North America. On April 20, 2021, InterCure applied for listing on Nasdaq and plans to start trading by the end of Q2 2021.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR) is Israel’s fastest growing and most profitable leading cannabis company. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer medical cannabis products certified to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and pharmaceutical grade. InterCure leverages its market-leading distribution network, best-in-class international partnerships and a vertically integrated, high-margin ‘seeds for sale’ model to become the world’s most profitable cannabis company outside of Canada. North America.

InterCure is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.U and trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.TA. Listing of InterCures shares on NASDAQ expected in Q2 2021 and will trade under the symbol INCR.

For more information visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Caution regarding financial estimates

The financial estimates presented above are based on an initial examination of the Company’s activities for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and are subject to change. The Company’s independent registered accountancy firm, Somekh Chaikin (a member firm of KPMG International), has not audited, reviewed or implemented any procedures relating to the financial estimates and other accompanying data, and does not express therefore no opinion or any other form of assurance in this regard. They should not be considered a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s results for a future period.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects InterCures current expectations regarding future events. The words will, expect, hear, and similar phrases are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: Companys Q1 2021 revenue, the success of its global expansion plans, expected annualized revenue for 2021, its continued growth, expected operations, activity financial results strategy, competitive strengths, goals and plans for expansion and growth, expansion strategy to major global markets and expected listing of companys shares on the NASDAQ. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of InterCures, which could cause actual results and events to occur. differ materially from those disclosed or implied by such information. forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in economic, business and general political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the Canadian regulatory landscape and law enforcement related to cannabis, changes in the public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, the use of the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under Risk Factors in the final detailed prospectus of Subversive Acquisition LPs dated 15 March 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. InterCure assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

