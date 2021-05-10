Beer for shots: incentives for vaccines





TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The owners of Earnest Beer Works in Toledo have sworn they will never get shots in their bar, but on Tuesday they make an exception for Johnson & Johnson. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s mobile vaccination site will be in the parking lot Tuesday from 4 to 8 a.m. The first 100 people to be photographed will receive a free pint at the brewery. This is just a series of incentives available to people who roll up their sleeves. As of Sunday morning, more than 150 million Americans had received at least one vaccination against COVID-19. That’s almost 46% of the population. But demand has started to decline in recent weeks, and health services are offering new benefits for getting people vaccinated. You get your chance at Earnest on Tuesday, it’ll be a COVID vaccine, then I’ll give you a beer, says Scot Yarnell, owner of Earnest Brew Works. When they called me I was kind of thrown off what they were even talking about because it’s such a new idea that the health department would be running a vaccination site here, he continues. The health department recognizes that this is an unconventional way of delivering health care to the masses. We are trying new and creative ways to get people to have their picture taken, especially younger ones. Public health is trying to break down all barriers and make things as convenient as possible for those who have not yet been vaccinated … We are working to meet people where they are, writes the spokesperson for the ministry in a press release. Some residents of Toledo wonder if this is a type of incentive that will actually convince people to get the vaccine. Personally, I have not yet received my vaccine. I will probably do so in the future. But a gift won’t persuade me to do it, says resident Kelsey Young. Currently, over 41% of Ohioans have started their vaccine. Earnest Brew Works isn’t the first to offer a bribe to push that number higher. Krispy Kreme has been offering free donuts since March for those vaccinated. And attempts to get more people to COVID clinics will continue. The health department will be at Fifth Third Field on Friday to offer injections, hoping to reach more young people. We have a lot of clients who work a lot and are busy, so they don’t have the opportunity to go out and get the shot. So that will give them a chance. And that’s a nice way to spice up a Tuesday, Yarnell says. There is no appointment required to be vaccinated at the Tuesday clinic. Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

