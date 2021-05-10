Cannabis investors bet on regulatory easing

Rahul Bhushan, co-founder of the company behind Ucits Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Sciences AND F, can be a master of understatement. “It wasn’t the easiest product to build,” he says of the exchange-traded fund, which launched in February 2020.

He and the RizeETF team had been monitoring the legal cannabis industry since 2016, having been convinced of the potential returns from pharmaceutical applications if regulators accepted and allowed investment in the industry.

RizeETF has listed its fund on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse Xetra and Six Swiss Exchange after negotiating a maze of European laws. In some cases, laws allow citizens to invest in cannabis businesses abroad as long as the activities of those businesses are legal in their country of residence. But there are variations: in the UK, for example, the law states that the business activities of foreign companies must also be legal in the UK.

However, investors seem to be betting that authorities in a growing number of countries will relax the rules on cannabis.

“People use these products primarily to bet on government regulatory decisions,” said Kenneth Lamont, senior fund analyst for passive strategies at Morningstar, explaining the rush for cannabis ETFs.

Assets under management of these funds have grown from $ 792 million at the end of March last year to $ 4.4 billion at the end of March 2021, according to data from TrackInsight.

Rize, along with its competitors in the ETF space, has been able to capture some of these flows, which have been driven by several macro-regulatory developments.

In November, the European Court of Justice ruled that cannabidiol – an extract from the cannabis plant known for its medicinal properties – was not a narcotic regardless of the part of the plant used for its extraction. A month later, the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs cannabis withdrawn for medical purposes from a list of dangerous drugs following a recommendation by the World Health Organization.

But the most recent boost was a high-profile New York decision in March to legalize cannabis for both recreational and medicinal purposes.

Now the next hurdle is funding. Dylan Kennett, a senior partner on the London team at DLA Piper law firm and co-chair of its global cannabis practice, which acts as counsel to cannabis companies and investors, awaits the results of the US law Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on April 19 of this year and, if enacted, it will be easier for the banking industry at large to support legal cannabis companies in the United States, this which will allow investments to influence the industry.

“Ultimately, the real question is whether federal legalization in the United States takes place under this administration,” says Kennett. For now, recreational cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws that govern the entire country.

Yet, with money flowing into cannabis-focused ETFs, concerns are growing that there is too much capital for too few companies.

“The liquidity promised by the ETF structure means that investments can be withdrawn on a whim,” says Morningstar’s Lamont. “If any of these ETFs were to experience a large cash outflow, they might have a hard time finding buyers for large holdings in small companies.”

He adds that ETFs that are exposed to themes with high growth potential, such as cannabis, are tempted to invest in smaller, less liquid stocks.

advised

“However, the increase in trading costs will be passed on to the ETF investor via larger spreads and, when the underlying [asset] cannot be traded at any price, the tracking error against the underlying benchmark will increase, ”Lamont warns.

ETF providers are aware of this concentration risk. During its last rebalancing, the HANetf Medical Cannabis and Wellness ETF (CBDX) increased the number of its participations from 19 to 34. It was launched in January of last year with only 16 principals.

“This growth in holdings is going to happen a lot,” says Hector McNeil, co-CEO of HANetf.

But other risks remain: McNeil warns that the constituent companies could branch out into parts of the cannabis business, making them illegal for investors in particular jurisdictions.

Weeks after the launch of CBDX, for example, HANetf ad it had withdrawn Namaste Technologies from its holdings. Namaste had a 49% stake in another company that had obtained a license to produce cannabis-infused chocolate bars and drink mixes, which in some countries would be against the law. Shifting from legal to illegal status will become more common for some investors as companies owned by their ETFs enter the leisure industry as national laws loosen.

Given regulatory and liquidity risks, Lamont says he wouldn’t recommend cannabis ETFs to retail investors – although he notes they’re likely of great interest to exactly that audience.

“The potential market is clearly huge globally,” he says, but adds, “From a retail perspective, it should be emphasized that this is a risky investment.”