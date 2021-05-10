Hero MotoCorp, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Deepak Nitrite and more





Benchmarks are expected to open higher as Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 135 points, or 0.91 percent, higher at 15,003. Here’s a look at stocks that may remain relevant in the market. trade today. On Friday, Sensex climbed 256 points to finish at 49.206 and Nifty rose 98 points to 14,823. Sensex’s best gain was HDFC up 2.70%, followed by M&M, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC , ONGC and UltraTech Cement, climbing to 2.68%. Ultratech cement: The Aditya Birla Group company recorded a 45.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.13 crore in the fourth quarter due to the reversal of deferred tax liabilities. The cement producer recorded a net profit of Rs 3,236.85 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. HDFC: The mortgage lender reported a 31 percent increase in consolidated after-tax profit to Rs 5,669 crore in Q4 from after-tax profit of Rs 4,342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender reported a 78 percent increase in net profit to Rs 128 crore in Q4 from a profit of Rs 72 crore in the corresponding quarter from January to March a year ago. DCB Bank: The private lender reported a 13 percent increase in net profit to Rs 78 crore for the January-March quarter compared to that of Rs 69 crore in the previous year quarter. Reliance Capital: The Reliance group company reduced its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,649 crore in Q4 against a net loss of Rs 2,179 crore in the January-March quarter of last fiscal year. CSB Bank: The Kerala-based lender reported fourth quarter net profit of Rs 42.89 crore from a loss of Rs 59.68 crore last year, helped by a resumption of standard asset provisioning and an improvement in basic income . Avenue Supermarts: The owner and operator of retail chain D-Mart reported a 52.56% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 413.87 crore in Q4 from net profit of Rs 271.28 crore in the January quarter- March a year ago. It has a “negative and serious impact” on its revenues due to “significant disruptions” to its store operations from March 2021. Godrej Agrovet: The agricultural commodities company reported fourth quarter consolidated after-tax profit of Rs 63.4 crore compared to 2019-20 last quarter profit of Rs 69.20 crore. Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp announced on Sunday that it was extending the shutdown of its factories across India by a week until May 16, given the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The closure also includes Neemrana’s Global Parts Center (GPC) and the R&D center – the Innovation and Technology Center (CIT) in Jaipur, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. Maruti Suzuki: The country’s largest automaker has said it has extended the maintenance shutdown at its factories until May 16 amid the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The company announced last month that it was bringing forward the annual plant maintenance shutdown from May 1 to May 9, which was originally scheduled for June. Ajanta Pharma: The drugmaker has lined up an investment plan of Rs 250 crore for the current fiscal year as it seeks to expand its headquarters and production facilities, a senior company official said. The Bombay-based pharmaceutical company operates eight manufacturing plants in India and Mauritius, including two factories that have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Deepak Nitrite: The chemicals company said that while global macroeconomic signals show most geographies exit the pandemic with cautious optimism, the effects on the home front will not be visible until the second wave has dissipated. Sensex finishes higher for third session, metallic stocks lead rally







