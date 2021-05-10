Sales of TV ads on the rise; AppLovin Stock Falters

Here is the overview of the news from AdExchanger.com Want it by e-mail? Register nowhere.

Front rear upfronts

Streaming dollars are becoming a key part of initial negotiations as the market rebounds from a difficult 2020. Last year, uncertainty reigned. The sport was on hiatus and marketers wanted flexibility. But this year, the market is rebounding and stocks are scarce. Marketers with an older target audience (think the pharmaceutical industry) will continue to spend a lot on linear TV, but marketers whose products attract a younger audience will largely opt for streaming. But it will cost them dearly. According to buyers, long-time TV advertisers with earned price discounts cannot enjoy the same discounted rates for streaming ads. interviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

Not liked

Where is the love? After making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-April, shares of AppLovin have shown few signs of life, Bloomberg Reports. According to Bloomberg, the IPO of the application-driven mobile advertising technology company is the worst performing IPO of its size and one of two U.S. listings that have raised at least $ 2 billion this year. and are now trading below its IPO price. AppLovins stock has fallen 29% since its debut and now sits at around $ 57, which is significantly lower than its offering price of $ 80. So, what gives? A few small things, actually. Apple iOS 14.5 changes are still the source of uncertainty, and AppLovin faces tough comps a year ago after the pandemic overwhelmed the gaming industry in 2020. But the news is not all bad. Wall Street is still bullish on AppLovins’ long-term growth potential, and the decline in stocks after the IPO brings the company’s valuation back to par with its peers, such as Zynga and Playtika. AppLovin publishes its first-ever earnings call on May 12. [Related in AdExchanger, AppLovin CEO and co-founder Adam Foroughi makes his case: It’s IPO Day For AppLovin, And CEO Adam Foroughi Explains Why First-Party Data Helped The Company Get There.]

Bad things

Many companies completely switch brands to circumvent Google guidelines. But when everyone else does it becomes a branded nightmare, Search Engine Land Reports. The culprit here is keyword stuffing, a practice whereby someone adds words to their business name through the Google My Business service that are not part of that business’s legal name. For example, S & Z Handyman Handyman Service, Handyman Services, Home Renovation, House Painting, Interior and Exterior Painting as opposed to just S & Z Handyman Service. (For the uninitiated, Google My Business is a free tool that businesses can use to promote their profile and website through search and Google Maps.) So what’s the problem? Well, suddenly it becomes almost impossible to stand out if everyone is using the name keywords and the ranking power provided by the keywords decreases. You left with a brand mess and no ranking advantage. Better to stick to your business name.

But wait, there are more!

Rokus stock jumped nearly 19% after the company announced its highest revenue growth rate since its IPO, including 101% growth in platform revenue, another sign the streaming boom. [CNBC]

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has filed a lawsuit against Publicis Health, potentially claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, alleging that the group of agencies designed and deployed unfair and deceptive marketing programs to help Purdue Pharma to sell the highly addictive opioid OxyContin. [MediaPost]

The advertising sector created 1,900 jobs in April, while Internet media employment exceeded 300,000 for the first time. But the lagging figures for advertising agencies showed a slight pullback in March. [AdAge]

Here’s how marketers are promoting tourism as COVID vaccination rises. [Digiday]

Consumer intelligence provider NielsenIQ has launched a CPG and retail analytics platform for small CPG brands called Byzzer. [Destination CRM]

Twitter is testing a new Tip Jar feature to send money to your favorite accounts. It is only available on iOS and Android at the moment. [The Verge]

You are engaged!

Adam Blitzer joins Datadog as COO after eight years at Salesforce, most recently as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Marketing, Commerce and Community Clouds for Salesforce. [release]

Advertising management firm Mediavine hired Linda Payson as vice president of products and Punhon Chan as vice president of engineering. [Adweek]