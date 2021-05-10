Pfizer First To Seek Full Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine In United States | Public Service News

(TNS) Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE have called on U.S. regulators to fully approve their COVID-19 vaccine, an important step in their efforts to make shooting a sustainable revenue stream that goes far beyond its position current as an emergency product.

On Friday, the companies became the first manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines to submit a biologics license application to the United States Food and Drug Administration. Their vaccine is one of three vaccines along with vaccines made by Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson that hold an Emergency Use Authorization in the United States, a designation that can be revoked at any time and only lasts for the state of emergency itself.

By submitting a BLA, Pfizer and BioNTech will be subjecting their vaccine to further scrutiny by the FDA, which could help offset concerns among some Americans that the vaccine may have been produced too quickly to ensure its long-term safety. Data to support the claim will be submitted to the regulator on an ongoing basis in the coming weeks.

If allowed, companies could start marketing the product to the general public. Full approval would also allow more employers to start making vaccination mandatory. Moderna says he plans to launch a continuous submission for a BLA for his COVID-19 vaccine this month.

The submission follows huge strides in delivering vaccines to millions of Americans and is the next step in a rigorous review process by the FDA, the companies said in a statement.

As part of the request, they submitted non-clinical and clinical data, including the most recent analysis from the Phase 3 clinical trial, where the efficacy and safety profile of the vaccines were observed until six months after the second dose. The duo will also submit the required manufacturing and installation data in the coming weeks.

The companies will first seek approval for vaccine use in people aged 16 and older, but also intend to submit an additional biologics license application for people aged 12 to 15. once the required data is available.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in April that the review process typically takes six months, but US regulators will try to go faster than that.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was designed using messenger RNA technology. It works by instructing cells in the body to generate the spike protein that initiates coronavirus infection, stimulating an immune response.

On April 1, Pfizer and BioNtech reported follow-up data from a final trial of 46,307 people showing the vaccine was 91.3% effective in preventing symptomatic cases starting one week after the second dose for six months. In the United States alone, the effectiveness rate was 92.6%.

Countries around the world are now reporting real data showing that the vaccine could handle variants. In Qatar, for example, the two-dose regimen was found to be nearly 90% effective in preventing infection with B.1.1.7 and about 75% against strain B.1.351, according to an analysis performed on a national database of over 200,000 people.

BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said those who have been fully vaccinated will likely still need a booster shot of the same formulation in six to nine months. The company has started evaluating an updated formulation specific to the South African variant.

With full approval in hand, Pfizer and BioNTech would finally be able to advertise the product under its brand name, Comirnaty, and distribute the two-dose regimen directly to a larger market. In the United States, only federal entities were able to purchase supply.

Right now, we can only market the vaccine in the United States through the government, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview on Tuesday. This will open up our ability to market the vaccine through all existing channels.

Bourla said granting such a license would not immediately change the way the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reaches people around the world, given that governments have secured a large supply.

The license would also change the legal status of the vaccine, according to FDA marks, paving the way for employers and other organizations to demand vaccination.

Once the vaccine is approved, there is a different legal status as to what employers can potentially demand, Marks said April 14 during a webinar sponsored by the American Medical Association. He added that such a mandate could have a particular impact on the US military.

Pfizer and BioNTech aim to manufacture 3 billion doses by 2021, much of which has already been purchased by governments around the world. By the end of the year, Pfizer expects the vaccine to generate sales of $ 26 billion. Half of the profits will go to BioNTech.

However, Pfizer executives plan to market the COVID vaccine as a seasonal flu vaccine. The New York-based drugmaker and its German partner have said they could produce more than 3 billion doses by 2022 and are already reaching multi-year supply agreements with governments that would allow them to continue to strengthen protection as they go. as immunity wanes and new viral mutations emerge. .

Once the pandemic subsides, Pfizer plans to increase the price of the shot, CFO Frank DAmelio told investors in February. The US government paid $ 19.50 per dose, or $ 39 for the full regimen. Obviously, that’s not a normal price like the one we usually get for the vaccine, he said. Were going to have more on the price.

Bourla, speaking on the same call, said he expects an open market to drive sales.

If this was an open market, which means doctors and citizens have the flexibility to choose which vaccine they will receive, I would be very confident that we will have the lion’s share of the market, did he declared in February.

