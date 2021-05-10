Business growth in Dubai returns to pre-Covid path as vaccines bear fruit





Subscribe to our Middle East newsletter and follow us @Middle East for regional news. Commercial activity in Dubai reached its highest level since late 2019 after a rebound in tourism and rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines. The non-oil private sector grew for a fifth consecutive month in April, according to IHS Markit. Its purchasing managers index for the main Middle East business center rose to 53.5 from 51 in March, remaining above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction and signaling economic expansion significant. “Dubai’s non-oil economy recovery accelerated in April, as production and new order growth returned to pre-Covid trends and business confidence strengthened,” said David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit. “Travel and tourism businesses recorded the most notable rebound in their performance, amid growing hope for an increase in tourism activity later in the year, boosted by the rapid deployment of vaccines. “ More from IHS Markit: Dubai’s PMI was at its highest level since November 2019.

Sales growth has been the fastest since October 2019.

A tracking index for new orders showed the biggest increase in a year and a half, driven by business optimism for the coming year.

Firms increased output for a fifth month, with the rate of expansion reaching its highest level since July 2020.

The numbers have increased for three of the past four months, demonstrating efforts to rebuild capacity.

The outlook for the coming year has improved, with positive sentiment reaching its highest level since March of last year. Still, business confidence remained below the series average. Across the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, trading conditions have also improved. Inoculation efforts in the Arab world's second-largest economy and the recovery in oil prices have led to a rebound from last year's slowdown.







