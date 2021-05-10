StoneX becomes a member of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise





StoneX Financial Ltd Joins London Stock Exchange and Turquoise in Wider Initiative to Connect All Financial Markets and Extend Multi-Asset Capabilities LONDON, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that its Londonbased subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd (“StoneX” or “the Company”), became a member of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise, the pan-European MTF. This membership improves the Company’s cross-border equity trading capabilities and multi-asset capabilities. James mcauslan, Head of Securities EMEA at StoneX, commented on the news: “StoneX is widely known for its ability to connect UK and international clients to large exchanges, becoming a member of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise brings more efficiency and capabilities We will be able to deliver a more efficient customer experience, with improved access to unique liquidity and local expertise, supporting our “boot-on-the-terrain” approach around the world. “ As a member of the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise, StoneX will be able to provide a streamlined onboarding process and a more comprehensive offering to all types of clients. Banks, institutions, family offices and retail traders will benefit from full access to all financial markets thanks to StoneX’s wide range of products and services. Dr. Robert barnes, Group Head of Securities Trading and CEO of Turquoise, London Stock Exchange Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome StoneX as the latest company to join the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise as a member. Through its membership, StoneX and its clients can benefit from access to LSEG’s vast international pool of liquidity and innovative trading services. ” Jacob Rappaport“Concluded the Managing Director Global Head of Equities at StoneX Financial Inc.,” Memberships on the London Stock Exchange and Turquoise are an important step for StoneX, not only to be able to more effectively serve our local customers in the United Kingdom. United, but also to expand our and implement our broader corporate goal of providing transparent access to the best sources of liquidity in each stock market. ” About StoneX Group Inc. StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients to global markets across all asset classes by providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and on-call through a trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to seize business opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk and improve performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ: SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients and 330,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 70 offices on six continents. Media contact

Jay A. Morakis

Strategic communications of the M group (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

[email protected] Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520303/INTL_FCStone_Inc_Logo.jpg SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.

