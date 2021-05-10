Australias Crown’s rival bid sets up auction war





Australian casino company Star Entertainment Group has proposed a merger with pressured rival Crown Resorts, sparking a bidding war with US private equity investor Blackstone. Star said on Monday that his all-stock offering for Crown would create an A $ 12 billion (US $ 9.4 billion) entertainment and tourism business listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and unlock up to A $ 200 million. annual savings for the combined group. Star’s proposal was announced minutes after Crown revealed that Blackstone had increased its bid by 50 cents per share to A $ 12.35 per share, making it a potential $ 8.3 billion deal. Australian dollars. Crown, Australia’s largest casino company by market capitalization, said it was considering both proposals. The fight for Crown was sparked by regulatory issues within the group, which a government-commissioned investigation found had facilitated money laundering at its casinos. Shares of Crown, whose main shareholder is Australian billionaire James Packer, jumped more than 7% on Monday to their highest level in nearly two years as investors anticipated a battle for control of the group. “You have companies circling Crown, albeit in very different ways, looking to capitalize on the pessimism that we think is overdone,” said Angus Hewitt, analyst at research firm Morningstar. Packer will play a central role in any deal. He has indicated that he is willing to sell given the regulatory hurdles the Crown faces and his personal circumstances. The billionaire resigned from Crown’s board in 2018 citing mental health issues. A year earlier, 19 of the group’s employees had been convicted of gambling offenses in China. The Australian government investigation into Crown, which was released in February, criticized Packer and said his ability to “remotely maneuver” operations had to cease for the health of the company. Crown, which owns casinos and resorts in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, has also attracted a third contender. US investment fund Oaktree Capital has offered to lend Crown AU $ 3 billion to buy back 37% of its own shares, which are held by Packer’s private equity vehicle, Consolidated Press Holdings. advised Analysts have speculated on the merits of a Star-Crown tie-up for several years, although there may be regulatory hurdles regarding the impact on competition and the need to amend the former’s casino licenses. Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said on Monday that the watchdog would conduct a public review if a deal was agreed. Star is offering 2.68 of her shares for every Crown share under her proposal, which she says involves a value of A $ 14 per share. It also offered a cash alternative of A $ 12.50 per share for up to 25 percent of issued Crown shares. Kelly Amato, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, said a merger would limit the amount of additional debt the new entity would have to take on. “The proposed creation of a real estate trust would give the new entity additional flexibility to manage its capital structure after the transaction,” she said.

