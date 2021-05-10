British Pound Rises Over $ 1.40 As Market Recovery Continues | Business





Hello and welcome to our continued coverage of the global economy, financial markets, euro area and business. The pound rallied earlier in the week, hitting its highest level in more than two months. The British pound jumped nearly a cent against the US dollar, hitting $ 1.406 for the first time since late February, as traders digest last week’s election results.









The pound against the US dollar in 2021 Photograph: Refinitiv

Over the weekend, the Scottish Nationalist Party fell fair short of an outright majority in the Scottish Parliament, winning 64 of 129 seats. This appears to allay some of the city’s concerns about the breakup of the UK. However, the SNP still won a historic fourth consecutive victory … and there will be a majority of pro-independence MPs in the new parliament, with the Scottish Greens winning eight seats. BBC Scotland News

(@BBCScotlandNews) There will be a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament after the election of 64 SNP MPs and eight Green MPs.#BBCElections # SP21 All the latest reactions https://t.co/eWgDWTRuAV pic.twitter.com/V6xnGvvt9m

So the problem has not gone away, with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon pledging to push forward plans for a second independence referendum. As my colleague Libby Brooks writes:

Nicola Sturgeon told Boris Johnson a second independence referendum is a matter of when, not if after the Scottish National Party won a historic fourth term in Holyrood on Saturday with a pro-independence majority of returning MPs despite the tactical vote of pro-union supporters. The First Minister of Scotland made the claim during a phone call with the Prime Minister on Sunday evening, despite senior Tory officials questioning her tenure. Sturgeon has previously indicated she is ready for a constitutional battle, saying her government will legislate for the vote and that if Boris Johnson wanted to stop, he would have to go to court. Jim reid of German Bank tells customers:



In the UK, the Scottish question will remain central, with the SNP simply failing to win a majority but still seeing a solid set of results. With the Scottish Green Party, they have a pro-independence majority. Optimism about unlocking the UK economy could also lift some support for the pound. From May 17, pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to accommodate patrons indoors for the first time in months – for groups of up to six or two households. Cinemas, galleries and the rest of the accommodation industry will also reopen, with hospitality restrictions lifted due to the drop in Covid-19 infections. This should underpin hopes for an economic recovery this year. The pound is also benefiting from the weak dollar, which slipped on Friday after a surprisingly weak US employment report. News that only 266,000 new jobs were created last month dampened optimism about the pace of the recovery. European stock markets are expected to pick up this morning, with investors believing that weaker job growth means central bankers will not rush to end their stimulus measures. IGSquawk

(@IGSquawk) European opening calls:#FTSE 7155 + 0.35%#DAX 15,434 + 0.22%#CAC 6387 + 0.02%#AEX 719 + 0.09%#MIB 24,705 + 0.38%#IBEX 9,100 + 0.45%#OMX 2269 + 0.39%#STOXX 4042 + 0.19%#IGOpeningCall

Agenda 8:30 a.m. BST: Halifax UK House Price Survey for April

10am BST: NIESR Research Institute latest UK and global economic forecasts

2:45 p.m. BST: ISM New York index of economic activity in April







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos