Rivals Brexit Boost, US Jobs Hole, Digital Yuan: Eco Day





Find out what drives the global economy and what it means for policymakers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Register here. Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to get you started on the week. The UK’s departure from the European Union offered European rivals the City of London a unique opportunity to win back business

unique opportunity to win back business The American job market remains in ‘deep hole’ and needs aggressive support to speed recovery, said Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari

remains in ‘deep hole’ and needs aggressive support to speed recovery, said Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari Global economy enters second quarter and reopening of US and Europe is expected to boost growth an annualized rate of 5.7%, according to Bloomberg Economics

an annualized rate of 5.7%, according to Bloomberg Economics The prospect of a 2% rebound in yields on the 10-year US Treasury, the global benchmark bond, is alive and well

2% rebound in yields on the 10-year US Treasury, the global benchmark bond, is alive and well Singapore, which has been among the best in the world at containing the pandemic, is back on the defensive as daily community cases reach double-digit figures

back on the defensive as daily community cases reach double-digit figures China’s much-publicized digital currency is becoming lukewarm response from trial participants, even as speculation about its global implications peaks

lukewarm response from trial participants, even as speculation about its global implications peaks A short drive south of the Acropolis in Athens is an expanse of coastal property that will be a critical test of post-pandemic recovery

a critical test of post-pandemic recovery Commercial activity in Dubai has improved over the highest level since the end of 2019 thanks to a rebound in the tourism sector and rapid deployment of vaccines

highest level since the end of 2019 thanks to a rebound in the tourism sector and rapid deployment of vaccines Australian authorities take a leaf from the US spending playbook to stimulate the economy towards maximum employment

towards maximum employment Investors are on the verge of securing a overview of price pressures in developing countries – the fallout from an unprecedented stimulus – With the help of John Liu and Yujing Liu Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos