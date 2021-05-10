Kosmos Energy successfully completes modification and extension of reserve-based loan facility

DALLAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) –Kosmos Energy (NYSE / LSE: KOS) (Kosmos or the Company) announced today that it has successfully completed the modification and extension of its Reserve Based Loan (RBL) facility.

As part of the amendment, Kosmos elected to reduce the overall size of the facility from $ 1.5 billion to $ 1.25 billion in order to reduce the reliance on the RBL facility and the costs of commitment after the successful completion of the Companys senior note issuance in February 2021. The amendment includes two – one-year term extension, with the final maturity of RBL facilities in March 2027.

Along with the spring review, the Companys loan syndicate approved $ 1.24 billion in core borrowing capacity with $ 1.0 billion in outstanding borrowings. The slight reduction in borrowing capacity includes the impact of a long-term decline in oil prices, agreed in March 2021 with the banking union. Total commitments as of May 7, 2021 stood at $ 1.21 billion, with the company planning to increase its total commitments to $ 1.25 billion in the second quarter of 2021, as other lenders complete their process. final credit approval. The margin increased by 50 basis points from the previous facility, reflecting the current banking market environment, with a margin of LIBOR +375 basis points in the first three years of the modified RBL facility.

In line with the company’s focus on sustainability, the amendment includes a mechanism allowing two environmental, social and governance (ESG) key performance indicators (KPIs) to impact the margin based on issuance targets and obtaining certain third-party ESG ratings. KPIs are expected to be agreed upon in the September 2021 re-determination.

The RBL plant is secured against Companys production assets in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea with the first amortization payment scheduled for March 2024. Kosmos gas assets in Mauritania and Senegal remain free of charge.

We are pleased to have completed this RBL amendment and extension, and thank our banking group for their continued support. Following the recent senior note offering, Kosmos has increased its liquidity and settled all major debt maturities through the end of 2024. For the first time, we are integrating ESG KPIs into our RBL framework, which will provide an economic incentive to maintain and further improve our strong ESG. credits. With two significant financing deals completed to date in 2021, the company is well positioned to meet its strategic and financial goals for the year, said Neal Shah, chief financial officer.

