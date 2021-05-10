Former London Stock Exchange chief set to plan for SPAC Fintech





Former London Stock Exchange (LSE) chief Xavier Rolet is looking to start a special purpose acquisition company in the United States targeting fintech investments. This news has been confirmed by people familiar with the matter and is expected to raise around $ 300 million. Plans for listing are expected to be revealed over the next few days. According to people in the know, Credit Suisse Group AG is advising on the planned IPO and this is expected to be one of the most prominent PSPC listings in the market and should help promote fintech companies. Mr. Xavier is known to have helped LSE close several successful transactions during his tenure, which gave him control of the world’s largest clearinghouse and also made him one of the largest compilers of financial indices. He left LSE in 2017 and joined London-based hedge fund firm CQS in 2019 as CEO. Serge Harry, who was one of the main members of his team at LSE and who is also deputy managing director of CQS, is expected to join him in the blank check company. Mr. Xavier is already a board member of another blank check company called Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp, which is a PSPC that raised $ 345 million when it went public in the United States last December. . The SPAC by Xavier project is also expected to raise a similar amount each time its IPO is launched. Mr. Xavier Rolet is a highly respected and influential figure in the financial industry and his departure from LSE in 2017, after completing many successful trades for the exchange, had met a lot of resistance. It may be recalled that Sir Chris Hohns opposed plans to impeach Mr Xavier as chairman and accused the then members of mismanagement and governance which led to Mr Xavier leaving the stock exchange. The planned SPAC will likely be watched closely in industry circles as the world emerges from a pandemic and large investors still have some doubts about loosening their purse strings. But this period has also seen a lot of innovation in the financial sector so that it can keep pace with the changing world, which also opens up various possibilities in terms of technology and investment. It’s also worth noting that the SEC recently cautioned against PSPCs and said mergers should meet all registration standards when completing the business combination.

