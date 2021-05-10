Woolworths, Coles and ALDI compete in CHOICE Best and Pire Supermarket 2021 poll





Woolworths, Coles and ALDI may be Australia’s biggest supermarkets – but are they the most popular? Consumer group CHOICE announced the winners of its Supermarket Satisfaction Survey, in which it asked shoppers to rate Australian supermarket chains large and small. Over 3,100 consumers were asked to review a wide range of food retailers, including Woolworths, Coles, ALDI, Costco, IGA, Foodland, Drakes, Harris Farm Markets, FoodWorks and Friendly Grocer. Buyers were asked to rate stores based on value for money, helpful staff, quality of fresh produce, and the likelihood that they would recommend the store to friends. Among large supermarkets, ALDI won the poll with a CHOICE score of 75 percent – followed by Woolworths (71 percent) and Coles (69 percent). Surprisingly, Coles received the second worst mark in the entire investigation – while Woolworths was named the third worst. CHOICE has released the results of its supermarket satisfaction survey. Credit: Getty / AAP Overall, Foodland won the best gong with a CHOICE score of 82 percent, followed by Drakes with 79 percent and Harris Farm Markets with 78 percent. ALDI and Costco were fourth (75 percent), followed by IGA (74 percent) and FoodWorks (72 percent). Friendly Grocer had the worst score with a CHOICE score of 67 percent. CHOICE said providing a positive customer experience is important to Australian supermarket shoppers. When it comes to number of stores and geographic spread, it is difficult for other supermarket chains to compete with Australia’s two main players, Coles and Woolworths, the consumer group noted. But it’s not just about attracting and retaining customers, it’s just about having lots of stores. You should also provide a positive shopping experience. Survey results In the investigation97 percent of those polled said they would recommend ALDI to their friends – compared to 83 percent for Woolworths and 82 percent for Coles. Woolworths, meanwhile, scored highly (73%) for staff helpfulness, but was rated for value for money (61%) and the quality of new progress (67%). Coles also scored higher for helpfulness of staff (71%), but again lower scores for value for money (59%) and quality of new progress (66%).

