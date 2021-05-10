Business
11 shares delisted after 42 years on the stock market
By Taofik Salako, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Group Activities
1 Plc, formerly known as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, delisted its shares from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited this weekend, ending its 42-year listing on a regular stock exchange. the market capitalization of the NGX.
It opted for voluntary delisting after its new owners imposed a shareholder delisting program as part of the downstream oil company restructuring.
NGX said over the weekend that it had delisted all of the share capital of 11 from its official daily list, in accordance with the approval of 11 shareholders to delist the oil company.
NIPCO Investments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NIPCO Plc, took over ExxonMobil Oil Corporation’s 60% majority stake in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc in March 2017 in a $ 301 million acquisition transaction. He then changed the name of the company to 11 Plc, pronounced as double one. The name change followed a resolution adopted by the shareholders of the company at their annual general meeting held on May 24, 2017.
ExxonMobil and Nipco had, in October 2016, signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) to sell the former’s 60% majority stake in Mobil Oil Nigeria (MON) to Nipco, a native oil and gas company.
Explaining the reasons for delisting to shareholders 11, said delisting its shares from NGX would allow the company to implement strategic plans that will improve the performance of the downstream oil company.
The company said removal from the list would allow it to explore strategic opportunities, alliances and collaborations that can enhance synergistic benefits and benefits with little or no regulatory obligations.
According to the company, the removal from the list will result in greater focus and performance impact of its performance while it will not have any material changes to its operations, staff and composition of its board of directors.
“11 Plc will be able to focus on revenue generation, consider strategic opportunities, alliances and collaborations; and a radical change from the regulatory, administrative and financial regulations that companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange must adhere to, ”11 said.
The company said that even though its shares would no longer be available for trading on the NSE, now NGX, upon delisting, it would continue to operate as an unlisted public company. This raises the possibility that its shares will be listed and traded on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange – the over-the-counter platform for trading in unlisted public companies.
The company noted that the delisting will have no impact on the existing employment contracts of its staff as well as on the composition of the board of directors.
The shareholders of 11 at their annual general meeting (AGM) on October 14 last year approved a resolution to withdraw all of the 360.6 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of the 11 from the NSE.
As part of the delisting, shareholders, who prefer to stay with the company as an unlisted public company, would continue with the company, but those who indicate their dissent will receive exit consideration. Dissident shareholders will be reimbursed. Upon expiration of the March 1, 2021 deadline for dissent11, it was necessary to set aside sufficient funds and provide proof of funding to the Exchange, in order to demonstrate that it has the financial resources to settle everything. dissident shareholder.
The interests of the dissident shareholders will be purchased by the company for a consideration of N213.90 per ordinary share, i.e. the highest price at which 11 shares were traded, six months before the convening of the general meeting during which the resolution of delisting was deliberated in accordance with the rules of the NSE.
Once the transaction is approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NSE, the company’s shares will be removed from the official daily listing of the Exchange. In addition, all dissident shareholders would be settled and cease to be shareholders of 11.
The board of 11 said the delisting took into consideration shareholder benefits based on the terms and conditions of the proposed delisting.
