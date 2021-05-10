The new Mercedes EQT concept presents the next electric van





Here is the new Mercedes Concept EQT. It’s a preview of the brand’s upcoming compact electric leisure van, which will be revealed next year as an all-electric member of the new T-Class lineup. Mercedes claims the Concept EQT is a close representation of the eventual production model, with a design that introduces a premium element that the brand says is lacking in the recreational vehicle segment. It will share most of its styling and fundamentals with the upcoming T-Class MPV, due to go on sale next year, powered by a range of gasoline and diesel engines. Both vans will be based on a platform borrowed from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, meaning both are expected to have the same dimensions. Mercedes has confirmed that the Concept EQT is 4,945mm long, 1,863mm wide and 1,826mm tall, which is slightly taller than the last Volkswagen Caddy. The brand is also used to producing concept cars with production precision, so we would expect these measurements to be roughly the same on the finished model. The concept shares the same sleek front end as the rest of the Mercedes EQ lineup, with slim headlights and a wide grille. Towards the rear, there is a full-width light bar and two sliding rear doors large enough to give occupants easy access to the third row. However, since it is still a prototype, the EQT has the usual range of concept car touches. In the trunk, for example, is a last mile electric longboard designed to get the driver to their final destination once the van is parked. The unusual bottle-shaped panoramic sunroof and huge 21-inch alloy wheels will also likely be dropped for the production model. Inside, the concept seats are trimmed in white nappa leather. Three Isofix points are found in the second row of seats, while there is also an ambient lighting system and the infotainment screen. The touchscreen has an artificial intelligence program that learns the habits of drivers and automates them. For example, if the driver regularly calls someone on Friday on the way home from work, the system will display that contact’s phone number on the screen at the time of the ritual. The system also has live traffic information and live updates. Mercedes hasn’t released any technical specifications for the Concept EQT but, since it shares the same fundamentals as the third-generation Renault Kangoo ZE, we would expect it to feature a similar battery and engine setup. The purely electric Kangoo has an electric motor mounted on the front axle, with a power of 100 hp and 245 Nm of torque. It’s powered by a 44 kWh battery, which Renault says has a WLTP verified range of 159 miles. A charge of 75 kW is also possible. Check out our list of the best electric vans on sale here

