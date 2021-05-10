New York Stock Exchange floor on the path to normalcyExBulletin

toggle legend Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

After Peter Tuchman left the New York Stock Exchange in March, he feared he would not return.

“Basically I almost died,” he says.

Known as “most photographed man on Wall Street, “Tuchman has amazing expressiveness that instantly tells you whether stocks are going up or down. He contracted COVID-19 very early on and has had health issues since. Tuchman hasn’t returned to the room. full-time markets before November.

Since the exchange reopened its iconic trading floor last May, after a temporary closure, it has operated with a small team on site.

From Monday that will change. If 100% of a company’s traders are fully vaccinated, they can start sending more back to the ground. They will once again be able to have lunch at their stand. Masks will be optional in some parts of the floor.

For Tuchman, this is another step forward on the road to normalcy. “We, as those who stay here, are meaningful, relevant and important,” he says.

Exchange is an outlier

The New York Stock Exchange stands out among its rivals. Nowadays, most markets do not have parquet floors; they are fully electronic. Last week, the CME group announced that it would not reopen most of its trading booths in Chicago, which it closed during the pandemic.

In 2020, when the New York Stock Exchange decided to send its traders home, there was speculation it could portend a permanent change.

toggle legend Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“A lot of us thought, well, maybe we’d take this opportunity to get rid of it once and for all,” says Joel Hasbrouck, Kenneth G. Langone professor of commerce at New York University. “But they didn’t. They brought him back.”

He says there is always an argument for a traditional parquet. This can facilitate complicated transactions and there is an advantage in conducting some face-to-face negotiations.

Stacey Cunningham, the president of the New York Stock Exchange, embraces its status as an outlier.

“It’s absolutely true that you can run a market without a trading floor,” she says. “The difference is, you get a much better result when you combine people with technology in a well-integrated way.”

And that’s the talk she and her colleagues are making to companies considering selling shares to the public.

The allure of the iconic bell

Cunningham also likes to play on the long history of the institution. The familiar ringing of a large bell signals the opening and closing of the trading day. The New York Stock Exchange website points out that the bell ringing the ding, ding, ding played on TV news is more than just a colorful tradition that began in the 1870s. It is essential to the proper functioning of the market, ensuring that no transactions take place before the opening or after the markets close.

The sound of the bell was even a registered trademark, with one expert describing it thus:

“The sound of a brass bell tuned to the pitch D, but with a D-sharp harmonic, struck nine times at a steady pace, with the final tone allowed to ring until the sound naturally breaks down. . The rhythmic pattern consists of eight sixteenth notes and a quarter note; the total duration, from the strike of the first tone to the end of the decay of the last, is a little more than 3 seconds. “

The bell is part of the pomp and ceremony that accompanies an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Company executives have always crammed onto a small balcony overlooking the trading floor, and they rang the opening bell the day their stocks started trading. These days, there are no crowds and the executives often appear via a video link.

But businesses are eager to revive the tradition, and Cunningham says she expects the exchange to welcome them back to the building soon.

Cunningham doesn’t expect everyone to return immediately, and despite the rule change, she believes traders will gradually return to the building.

“One of the guiding principles we had throughout this process was to react to local conditions, and to increase and relax restrictions as those conditions change,” says Cunningham.

Last weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York’s positivity rate had fallen below 1.5% and that nearly half of New York’s adult population had been fully vaccinated. .