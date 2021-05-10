Local doctors urge parents to get children vaccinated as FDA considers Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15





FILE – In this file photo from Jan. 24, 2021, a vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a one-day immunization clinic housed at an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and managed by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly protective in children as young as 12, a step towards the start of vaccines in this age group before they return to life. school in the fall. (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, file)

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. This would expand the authorization for emergency use of the vaccine to two doses since December. But what kind of impact would that have on collective immunity? An IUPUI associate professor said that for herd immunity, we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible to essentially stop the spread of the coronavirus – and that includes children. “I think it will be really important, especially for our parents to feel confident about this vaccine. That it has been tested in different age groups. It has been tested on many adults. But always talk to your pediatrician if you have any questions about this, said Katharine Head, associate professor in the Department of Communication Studies at IUPUI. Pfizer is also seeking full FDA approval for the age group already able to get vaccinated. Riley Children’s Hospital Infection Prevention Medical Director Dr John Christenson said full approval would make it easier to get vaccines for the younger age group. “The good things that we were so fortunate about was having a vaccine that was proven to be safe and effective that made it easier to study in young children,” said Dr. Christenson. Head says one of the most difficult parts of the pandemic has been the disruption it has had on schools, but approving the vaccine for these school-aged children could help.



