Asian stocks are sprinting out the door





Shares climb after huge NFP failure Friday saw a huge failure on the non-farm payroll, which only managed to increase by 266,000 jobs. However, this was quickly dismissed as an anomaly, as the stock markets rallied. Clearly, investor optimism has not been shaken despite the weak employment figures. Asia got off to a positive start today, with frantic twists in commodity prices today and a positive arrival from Wall Street last week, heating up sentiment of a global recovery. Futures on the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones added about 0.20% this morning, adding to their strong Friday result, as low non-farm payrolls eased the Fed’s strain. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 is 0.80% higher, with the Kospi jumping 1.40%. These iron ore and rebar price hikes in China today are silencing gains there, as is a firmer CNY fixation by the PBOC. Nonetheless, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.20%, while the CSI 300 edged up 0.10% with the Hang Seng down 0.20%. More community cases of Covid-19 are hanging over Singapore, with the Straits Times down 0.50%, while movement control orders have left Kuala Lumpur unchanged. Jakarta grew 0.55%, with Taipei flat, Manila higher 0.85% and Bangkok increasing 0.50%. Australian markets are unsurprisingly higher today after iron ore price movements this morning, and even more positive economic data. The ASX 200 jumped 0.90%, the All Ordinaries rallying 1.0%. Like Singapore, Japan, Thailand and most of the peripheral ASEAN countries, Malaysia is facing yet another surging wave of cases, with only Indonesia apparently dodging the bullet. If the reaction of Singaporean markets is anything to do with the new restrictions, Malaysian stocks will struggle before the end of the Ramadan holiday this week. If stock markets could ignore the shock to non-farm payrolls last Friday, it’s hard to see the global recovery story under pressure this week. While daily nuances of sentiment come and go, and a thinner timeline increases overall risk, equities should broadly end the week higher. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Trading with leverage is high risk and not suitable for everyone. You could lose all of your deposited funds. With over 30 years of experience in the forex market, from spot / margin trading and NDFs to currency options and futures, Jeffrey Halley is Senior OANDAs Market Analyst for Asia-Pacific, responsible for to provide timely and relevant macroeconomic analysis covering a wide range of asset classes. He previously worked with leading institutions such as Saxo Capital Markets, DynexCorp Currency Portfolio Management, IG, IFX, Fimat International Bank, HSBC and Barclays. A highly sought-after analyst, Jeffrey has appeared on a wide range of global news channels including Bloomberg, BBC, Reuters, CNBC, MSN, Sky TV, Channel News Asia as well as major print publications such as The New York Times and The Wall. Street Journal, among others. He was born in New Zealand and holds an MBA from Cass Business School.







