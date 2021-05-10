UK rail disruption continues as engineers check trains for cracks Rail transport





Passengers on UK interurban rail services face a third day of disruption as engineers continued to check high-speed trains for cracks. Trains between London and the South West and between London and Scotland on the East Coast are affected. Great Western Railway advised long-distance train passengers not to travel on Monday due to extremely limited service between London Paddington, Swansea, Bristol and Penzance. The London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has had much of its fleet safely passed through engineers, but operates a reduced service between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh, via York and Newcastle. The high-speed trains, all built by Hitachi in the past seven years, were taken out of service on Saturday after cracks were found in the chassis of some vehicles, the second such problem to be discovered in Class 800 trains. these last weeks. All long distance services on GWR and LNER have been suspended, although a limited number of trains start running later today. Operators and Hitachi said they could not yet determine how long the disruption lasted, but a GWR spokesperson said the issue is unlikely to be resolved imminently, with some trains in need of repair. GWR said the majority of its services are local trains and continue to operate normally. A spokesperson for Hitachi Rail said cracks had been identified on the lifting points under the carriage of some Class 800 trains. He said: Safety is our number one priority and as a precaution this continues to impact the number of trains that can run in service Our teams continue to work day and night with ORR [Office of Rail and Road], operators and independent experts. We thank the passengers for their constant patience. Robert Nisbet, director of the industry body, the Rail Delivery Group, said replacement trains could be deployed. He told the BBC that the cracks discovered so far posed no particular danger to passengers, but risked developing if left untreated. The government called on the rail industry to urgently establish a comprehensive plan to ensure the resumption of services as soon as possible. Railways Minister Chris Heaton-Harris asked Hitachi to explain whether trains could still run safely pending a full repair, and urged industry and operators to manage capacity using fuel. alternative rolling stock on the affected routes and providing full replacement services, whether by train or bus. He added: I also want to thank the passengers for their patience during what could be a significant period of prolonged disruption, which is likely to continue for some time. The GWR and LNER fleets were commissioned by the government in a controversial 5.7 billion Hitachi purchase, and many trains have been assembled at a new factory in Newton Aycliffe, northeast of England. The discovery of chassis cracks follows problems with cracks in another part, affecting the suspension, on GWR trains last month.

