Digihost Announces Status of NASDAQ Registration Application and

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Digihost Technology Inc. (Digihost or the Company) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that following its disclosure on April 14, 2021 of its intention to seek access to a larger US stock exchange, the Company is currently in advanced stages. the process of requesting a listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (the NASDAQ). Along with the application process, the company plans to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the near future.

Since the start of the year, due to growing investor demand, the Company has decided to pursue additional listing for its shares on a larger US stock exchange. In early February, the company announced that its listing in the US market had changed from OTC pink sheets to OTCQB. Subsequently, in March, the Company submitted an initial application for listing to NASDAQ. The NASDAQ listing application process is subject to a number of listing requirements and regulatory approvals, and as such, there can be no guarantee that a listing will be granted.

As of November 2020, there has been substantial improvement in the cryptocurrency industry and this has been a transformative time for Digihost as the company continues to take many important milestones in its evolution to become a technology company of leading blockchain. A cornerstone of Companys’ business strategy has been and continues to be the mining and holding of Bitcoin (BTC) as efficiently as possible through the strategic acquisition of next-generation BTC miners and the vertical integration of low-cost clean energy sources. The company is actively seeking opportunities to expand its hash to over 1EH by the end of 2021 and potentially 3EH in the first half of 2022 by filling the hash capacity that will be created by the recent acquisition of a power plant. 60 MW electric power. Digihost is also exploring the possibilities of expanding its infrastructure by diversifying geographically into the United States and Canada.

Digihost continually assesses market trends in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space and seeks to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities to improve shareholder value. As such, the company is pleased to announce that it has recently adopted plans to expand its operations and business strategy to include Ethereum and Ether technology (“ETH“) as a cryptocurrency in its wallet. Adopting Ethereum technology will also help reduce the company’s carbon footprint. In addition to its strong BTC mining operations, the company has the resources and capabilities to diversify into Ethereum technology, which has extensive applications and significant growth potential The company currently holds a balance of 563.88 ETH.

Michel Amar, CEO of Companys, said: We are delighted to report on the status of our NASDAQ listing application. Access to a more liquid exchange in the United States will attract broader institutional interest in Companys shares and provide Digihost with better access to the capital needed to fund our aggressive growth strategy over the next several years. We are also happy to share our plans for geographic expansion and diversification of our operations to include Ethereum technology as part of our growth strategy. We believe that Bitcoin and Ethereum have good prospects and will position the company to be able to capitalize on current market trends, in order to generate increased value for our shareholders.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth driven blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The company’s mining facilities are located in upstate New York and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost electricity with the option of expanding to 102 MW. The company is currently chopping at a rate of 200 PH with the potential to expand at a rate of 3EH upon completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 60 MW power plant.

