Amazon claims to have blocked over 10 billion suspected bogus ads in 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Amazon, which has come under pressure from buyers, brands and lawmakers to tackle counterfeits on its site, said on Monday it blocked more than 10 billion suspected fake ads last year before none of their offers can be sold.
The figures were published in Amazones AMZN,
-0.45%
first report on its anti-counterfeiting efforts since announcing new tools and technologies in 2019. The number of bogus ads blocked last year increased by around 67% from the previous year.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said the number of counterfeiters trying to sell on the site was increasing as scammers tried to take advantage of shoppers who were buying more online during the pandemic.
Amazon has been fighting counterfeits for years. But since 2019, he has warned investors in government documents that selling fake products poses a risk to the company and its image. Brands may not want to sell their items on the site if they know that fake versions are being offered. And knockoffs could cause buyers to lose their trust in Amazon.
Counterfeiters attempt to get their products from Amazon through its third-party marketplace, where sellers can list their items directly on the site. The company destroyed 2 million counterfeit products sent to its warehouses last year before they could be sold. And he said that less than 0.01% of all items purchased from the site received counterfeit complaints from buyers.
Amazon said it can stop counterfeiters before they can sell anything thanks to machine learning technology, which automatically scans listings to remove suspected fakes. The company is also giving brands a way to remove bogus items from the site on their own, rather than reporting them to Amazon and waiting for it to do something.
The company’s efforts come as lawmakers seek ways to reduce online counterfeiting. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois reintroduced the INFORM Consumers Act this year. This would require third party sellers to be verified and disclose their name and address to buyers. The bill was introduced last year, but was not passed.
Amazon and small online stores, such as eBay and Etsy, are opposing the bill on grounds such as fears that it could discourage people from starting small businesses and selling online. But groups that represent big box physical retailers, such as Home Depot and Lowes, are backing him because they say he’s leveling the playing field, as physical retailers are already making sure their shelves are free from counterfeits. .
Amazon said it spent more than $ 700 million last year on its anti-counterfeiting efforts and that 10,000 people were working on it. The company has also filed joint trademark lawsuits, including one earlier this year with Salvatore Ferragamo against counterfeiters who were selling fake high-end branded belts on the site.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit