Believe confirms the first step taken towards IPO on the Paris Stock Exchange





Company News Labels & Publishers Top Stories By Chris Cooke | Posted on Monday, May 10, 2021 Music distribution and artist services company Believe has confirmed that it has now taken the first step of its long-awaited IPO in its home country of France. The AMF has approved a reference document which, according to the independent music company, “constitutes the first step of a proposed IPO on the regulated market of Euronext Paris”. Originally founded in 2005, Believe has grown into a major player in digital music distribution. Like many distributors, it has also diversified its offering and client base over the years, working with both labels and artists, in some cases offering basic distribution and in other cases just about all services. of a traditional label. He also has a few labels within the group. It also became a major player on the DIY distribution side when it acquired US company TuneCore in 2015. With TuneCore as part of its business, the company now works with artists at almost every level, from simple DIY distribution to something more like a conventional label relationship. In a statement this morning, Believe said it intended to raise around € 500 million through the proposed IPO, using the new cash to fund a growth strategy that involves building “the the world’s leading digital artist development platform, continuing to invest to expand its global footprint, pursue its disciplined external growth strategy, and enhance and expand existing capabilities through investments in its technology platform ”. Founder and CEO Denis Ladegaillerie added, “Over the past decade, streaming has changed the way people discover music, paving the way for the rise of independent artists and labels. Believe is ideally positioned at the heart of this transformation with a unique model to provide the best adapted solutions to meet the evolving needs of each artist and independent label, at all levels of development, in the digital world. Believe has the technology platform, the global reach and the people on the ground to be at the forefront of this new cycle ”. “Believe’s corporate social responsibility strategy, centered on respectful, fair and transparent development of talent, is at the heart of our ambition to become the best and most value-added partner of artists and labels in the digital world. », He continued. “This IPO project would allow us to accelerate our development and continue to pursue our path of profitable growth while fulfilling our mission to help build a better, more diverse, more respectful, more transparent and fairer future for all artists ”. The completion of the IPO, Believe also added in its press release this morning, is now “subject to the approval of the prospectus relating to the offer by the AMF, as well as to favorable market conditions” . MORE ABOUT: Believe

