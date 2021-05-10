Rupee settles 16 paise higher at 73.35 against the dollar; go up for the 3rd session





The rupee rose 16 peas to close at 73.35 (tentative) against the US dollar on Monday, marking its third straight session of gains on positive domestic actions and the weakness in the US dollar. In the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.34 and hit an intraday high of 73.33 and a low of 73.48. Local unit eventually stabilized at 73.35, recording a gain of 16 paise from its previous close. On Friday, the rupee stood at 73.51 against the US currency. The rupee strengthened by 56 paise in three sessions on Monday. The Indian rupee appreciated amid a weak dollar and rising risk appetite in global markets. Market sentiment has improved following speculation that the US Federal Reserve will hold rates extremely low interest for a while, ”said Saif Mukadam, research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. However, significant gains were hampered by soaring crude oil prices and the outflows of FII. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday by offloading shares worth Rs 1,142.75 crore, according to exchange data. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 90.15. On the domestic stock market front, the BSE Sensex finished 295.94 points or 0.60% higher at 49,502.41, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 119.20 points or 0.8% at 14,942.35. Rupee could slip on fears that rising COVID-19 cases in India and lockdown restrictions in some states could hurt economic recovery. Traders fear the worsening situation in India will put pressure on the central government to announce a nationwide lockdown for a few days to stem the outbreak, Mukadam said. After recording more than four lakh of new cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a one-day increase of 3.66161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 2.26 , 62,575, according to the Department of Health. Futures on Brent, the world’s benchmark for oil, rose 0.51% to $ 68.63 per barrel.

