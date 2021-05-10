Graduated from Tantalus on the Toronto Stock Exchange





News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial for StreetInsider Premium here. Burnaby, BC – (Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2021) – Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). Tantalus shares will begin trading on the TSX at the opening on Monday, May 10, 2021 and will continue to trade under the company’s current ticker symbol, “GRID”. In order to ensure continuous and transparent trading for its shareholders and in the context of the move to the TSX, the shares of Tantalus will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the start of trading on the TSX. “Our move to TSX marks another key milestone in achieving Tantalus’ goal of helping build sustainable public services of the future,” said Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus. “Since joining TSXV earlier this year, our team has worked diligently to meet the more stringent TSX reporting requirements and today’s transition reflects the culmination of our team’s efforts. seek to further strengthen our organization to help utilities prepare for the decarbonization of the energy sector, we plan to increase our liquidity, raise our company’s profile in the financial markets and gain access to a stronger investor base. wide by successfully switching to TSX. ” About Tantalus Tantalus is a smart grid technology company transforming aging one-way grids into future-proof multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of electric utilities and power co-ops and communities that they serve. Our solutions are specially designed to enable utilities to restore electricity quickly after major disruptions, to adapt to rapidly changing consumer expectations and population changes, to innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and scale their network infrastructure at their own pace without unnecessary cost. or complexity. All of this gives our user community the flexibility it needs to get the most out of existing infrastructure investments while planning for future needs. Forward-looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions that are forward-looking and reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the registration of common stock of Tantalus on the TSX, and other statements containing words such as “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “must”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “want”, “have intention “,” positioned “,” risk “,” plan “,” may, “” estimate “or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could have an unfavorable impact on the results and the financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on information available at the date of this press release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new version is expressly qualified in its entirety by this warning. Contact Tantalus:

Jacquie Hudson

Head of Marketing Communications

613-552-4244 | [email protected] Linda armstrong

Investor Relations

647-456-9223 | [email protected] Website: www.tantalus.com

LinkedIn: LinkedIn / company / tantalus

Twitter: @TantalusCorp To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83403







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos