Saudi wealth fund digital security firm hires stock advisor





Subscribe to our Middle East newsletter and follow us @Middle East for regional news. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund digital security firm hired Riyad Capital to advise on a planned initial public offering that could value the company at around $ 2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Elm is aiming to complete the sale of shares on the Saudi stock exchange by next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The IPO could see the kingdom’s public investment fund selling a stake in until 30%, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the offer could change. Elm and the investment bank of Riyad Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. the The PIF, as the wealth fund is known, and other government-controlled companies are continuing their fundraising plans by selling stakes in a series of companies over the next year. Two other PIF companies – Tadawul Stock Exchange and Acwa Power – are both expected to sell shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange this year, while Saudi Arabia Telecoms Co. and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. plans to offer stakes in subsidiaries. The deal pipeline is a sign that state-controlled companies in Saudi Arabia are increasingly looking to take advantage of growing investor demand for new offerings while raising funds to help fund diversification efforts. economy away from oil. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said last month in a Saudi television interview that the PIF “should not keep its assets.” By saying “we should have any mature assets,” he gave Elm the example of a company controlled by PIF that could sell shares in the future. Elm has its roots in a research company established in the 1980s. He has developed several online services for the Saudi government, including the Absher platform, which allows residents and citizens to perform transactions such as payment. traffic fines. The Riyadh-based company has also created a system to manage the entry of foreign pilgrims into the kingdom to visit Mecca and Medina, according to information on Elm’s website. – With the help of Vivian Nereim Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos