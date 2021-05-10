CI Financial to Acquire Dowling & Yahnke, a Leading San Diego Wealth Advisory Firm with $ 5.1 Billion in Assets | Business

TORONTO AND SAN DIEGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 10, 2021 –

CI Financial Corp. (CI) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) and Dowling & Yahnke, LLC (D&Y) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire the registered San Diego investment advisory firm with assets of 5, 1 billion US dollars.

D&Y, which does business like Dowling and Yahnke Wealth Advisors, was founded in 1991 and serves over 1,300 clients, primarily individuals, families and unprotected organizations. D&Y provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning services tailored to clients’ life and legacy goals. The companies’ accolades include their nomination to the FT 300’s top registered investment advisor list every year since the lists were created in 2014. Additionally, CEO Dale Yahnke was ranked 23rd overall. Barrons 2020 list of the top 100 independent financial advisors, the 14th time he has made the list, and has been named to the Barrons Hall of Fame advisor in 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke is one of the top RIAs in the US and were delighted to welcome the team to CI, said Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI. Dale Yahnke and his team have built an exceptional business distinguished by their dedication to clients, deep expertise in holistic wealth planning and a lasting reputation for excellence.

The transaction is expected to bring total US assets of lending institutions to US $ 63 billion (C $ 79 billion), continuing the company’s rapid growth in wealth management. CI entered the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) industry in the United States in January 2020 with the goal of building the nation’s leading private wealth management firm. The company has since become the fastest growing RIA platform in the United States through an ambitious series of acquisitions.

D&Y is our second-largest RIA acquisition to date and will be our group’s sixth RIA to have more than C $ 5 billion in assets, said MacAlpine. Our vision and value proposition continue to resonate with advisors and we have been honored that the country’s leading RIAs choose to partner with CI.

Our firm was founded 30 years ago on the idea of ​​putting the best interests of our clients above all else, Mr. Yahnke said. A strategic partnership with CI at this time takes D&Y to new heights by providing an even higher level of professional service to those who would entrust us with the responsibility of overseeing their full financial image.

We are impressed with CI’s extensive wealth management experience as well as the caliber of businesses they are assembling to create a leading national wealth management organization. Being part of CI ensures improved support and services for our customers, continued growth for our business and new opportunities for our employees. We look forward to working with CI and its other partner companies in this exciting new stage of development for the collective team.

D&Y will be CI’s first location in San Diego and its addition is expected to more than double CI’s assets in the key Southern California market. This transaction represents CI RIA’s 18th acquisition (including acquisitions by CI affiliated RIAs) and is expected to bring CI’s total assets under management and wealth management to approximately US $ 230 billion (C $ 289 billion). ).

CI’s expansion into the United States reflects its strategic priorities of globalizing the business and expanding its wealth management platform. In this context, CI will extend the CI Private Wealth brand to its activities in the United States.

The D&Y transaction is expected to close later this quarter, subject to customary regulatory, market and other closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

D&Y has been advised by the Asset & Wealth Management Investment Banking team of Raymond James Financial, Inc. and Alston & Bird LLP. Hogan Lovells US LLP was legal counsel to CI.

All asset amounts are as of March 31, 2021.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company providing global asset management and wealth management consulting services. CI managed and advised approximately C $ 240.6 billion (US $ 192 billion) in client assets as of March 31, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd. Wealth management in Canada by Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.) and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI Wealth management business in the United States consists of interests in 13 registered investment advisory firms across the country. CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. More information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

The FT 300 assesses registered Investment Advisors against desirable characteristics for investors and presents the FT 300 as an elite group, not as a competitive ranking of one to 300. RIAs must complete an application to be considered. consideration. The formula the FT uses to score advisers is based on six major factors and calculates a numerical score for each advisor. Areas to consider include AUM, asset growth, company age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record, and online accessibility.

The ranking of Barrons advisers reflects the volume of assets supervised by the advisers and their teams, the revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisers’ practices. Barrons asked Dowling & Yahnke to apply for the ranking. The information for the ranking has been compiled by the advisor and may or may not be verified by Barrons. We do not know the number of candidates taken into account for the ranking and the percentage of candidates who made the ranking. The price should not be taken as representative of a customer’s experience and should not be taken as an indication of the performance of Dowling & Yahnke and any of its customers. Although Dowling & Yahnke did not pay a fee for claiming the prize, the company does purchase goods or services from the publisher of the prize (such as publication subscriptions, rank reprints, and payment to be included. in other published Barrons). Barrons Hall of Fame is an award honoring a group of advisors who exemplify success and long-term commitment to their clients. Every Hall of Fame member has been featured in at least 10 of the annual Barrons Top 100 Advisors rankings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations relating to CI Financial Corp. (CI) and its products and services, including its business activities, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as believe, expect, foresee, foresee, anticipate, intend, estimate, aim, plan and project and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as will, may, should, could or have. These statements are not historical facts, but rather represent management’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that the acquisition of D&Y will be completed and its asset levels will remain stable, the investment fund industry will remain stable and interest rates. interest will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic and market conditions, including interest and exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and others. factors described or discussed in CI disclosure documents filed from time to time with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is urged to carefully consider these and other factors and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as specifically required by applicable law, CI assumes no obligation to update or modify any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

