PRECIOUS-Gold gains on hopes of low rates after grim US employment data





* Job growth in the United States slows sharply in April * The dollar hovers near its lowest level for more than 2 months * UBS raises palladium price forecasts (price update, analyst commentary) May 10 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Monday as lukewarm US employment figures last week raised expectations that interest rates will remain low for some time, lowering the dollar and stimulating the attraction of non-productive metals. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $ 1,839.30 an ounce at 12:27 p.m. GMT, after hitting its highest level since February 11 at $ 1,842.91 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $ 1,840.30. We see a carryover this morning in the non-farm payroll figures for Friday, which were surprisingly disappointing. It is clear that the US dollar and yields remain lower, supporting gold, independent analyst Ross Norman said. Non-farm payroll data in the United States on Friday showed that job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, pushing the dollar to a more than two-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. The lower-than-expected job numbers came as a slowdown on investor hopes for a frenzied recovery in the world’s largest economy and dampened bets on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tightening policy ahead of schedule . The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until inflation and employment pick up. Falling interest rates lower the opportunity cost of holding non-performing bullion. However, Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said holdings of physically backed gold products have not seen any entry for months. What the recent price hike is missing and would be needed to restart the rally is the participation of safe-haven seekers, Menke said in a note. Elsewhere, palladium rose 2.2% to $ 2,991.29 an ounce after hitting an all-time high last week amid supply shortage fears. We expect the (palladium) market to continue to tighten over the next three months due to auto replenishment and the lingering impact of Norilsk’s supply disruptions, Citi analysts said in a note. UBS expects the palladium market to be under-supplied by around 1 million ounces in 2021. Silver climbed 1.02% to $ 27.71, while platinum rose 1.4% to $ 1,266.99. Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Arundhati Sarkar, edited by Ed Osmond and Andrea Ricci

