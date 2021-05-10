



Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock market release

May 10, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. RAPALA VMC CORPORATION COMPLETES THE BUYBACK OF OWN SHARES As communicated on 25e of March 2021, the Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has decided to start repurchasing a maximum of 100,000 own shares of Rapala VMC Corporation, with a maximum of 700,000 EUR, in accordance with the authorization given by the General Assembly in March 25, 2021. The repurchase of own shares began on 1st April 2021 and ended on 10e of May 2021. During this period, Rapala VMC Corporation bought back 86,043 shares for an average price of 8.1354 EUR per share. The number of shares corresponds to approximately 0.22% of the total number of shares of the company which is 39,000,000 shares. The shares were repurchased to develop the capital structure of the company and / or to use the shares in consideration for potential acquisitions or other commercial agreements, as part of the company’s remuneration or the incentive plan based on shares or otherwise for subsequent transfer, retention or cancellation. The shares were repurchased by public negotiation on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase. Following the buybacks, the company holds a total of 365,236 treasury shares. RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas warchalowski

President and CEO For more information:

Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562540 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media About Rapala VMC Corporation

The Rapala Group is the world leader in fishing tackle and the world market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing-related knives and tools. The group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and the Rapalas distribution network is the most important in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing plants are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. The Rapala Group brand portfolio includes the industry leading brand, Rapala, and other global brands such as VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. The Group, with a turnover of 261 million euros in 2020, employs some 2,100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporations shares have been listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange since 1998. Rapala VMC Corporation, stock market press release, May 10, 2021

