Norway should exclude J&J and AstraZeneca from vaccination program – Panel
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway should exclude COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson from its inoculation program due to risk of rare but harmful side effects, a government-appointed committee said on Monday .
However, those who volunteer to take either vaccine should be allowed to do so, he said, stressing the importance of allaying any hesitation about vaccines.
Norway suspended the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout on March 11 after a small number of young people vaccinated suffered a combination of blood clots, bleeding and low platelet counts.
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) urged on April 15 that the AstraZeneca vaccine be scrapped entirely, but the government has sought the opinion of its committee on both itself and the J&J vaccine, which has not been used in Norway despite the European Medicines Agency (EMA Approval).
Explaining its recommendations, the commission said eight Norwegian cases of severe coagulation had been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine and four of those recipients had died.
The emphasis should be on maintaining confidence in the national immunization program so that immunity can be established in the population during multiple potential cycles of immunization in the years to come, he said.
Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a press conference: The government will use this as the basis for its decision, as well as the recommendations of the Institute of Public Health, on whether to use these vaccines .
He did not say when the government would make its decision.
The FHI cited the same rare side effects as the reason Monday for advising against the use of the J&J vaccine.
AstraZeneca said it was awaiting the Norwegian government’s final decision.
We will continue to work with regulators and local authorities to provide all available data to inform their decisions, he said in a statement to Reuters.
Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
FIRST DOSE
While the EMA has said that the benefits of the cheap and easily transportable AstraZenecas vaccine outweigh any risks, several European countries have limited use for older groups. The EMA also supported the J&J vaccine, based on technology similar to AstraZenecas.
Norway currently only uses vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech.
The FHI said infection rates were under control in Norway and nearly 90% of people aged 65 and over had received a first dose of the vaccine.
Authorities expect all adults to be offered their first vaccine by July 25, even without the use of AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines.
Denmark has also excluded AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines from its vaccination program. In contrast, Germany said on Monday it would make the J&J snap accessible to all adults.
Editing by Alison Williams and Gareth Jones
