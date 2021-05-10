Are Credit Suisse shares valued at a fair price?

CHINA – 04/23/2021: In this photo illustration, a Credit Suisse Group logo seen displayed on a … [+] smartphone with currency USD (United States dollar) in the background. (Illustration photo by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

), Switzerland’s second-largest bank after UBS, lost around 20%, from around $ 13 in early 2020 to around $ 10 today, underperforming the S & P500, which rose 12% over the same period.

There were two clear reasons for this: First, the collapse of Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance company, with which the bank has several ties, including $ 10 billion in funds. Second, the collapse of US-based hedge fund Archegos Capital after taking too much risk, the bank suffered a loss of $ 4.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the crisis. in USD for ease of comparison).

But we believe there will be more benefits over the next few months

Trefis estimates Credit Suisses valuation be around $ 12 per share around 13% above the current market price based on a key opportunity and risk factor.

The opportunity we see is Credit Suisse Revenue growth in subsequent quarters. Credit Suisse reported 2020 revenue of $ 23.85 billion, up 4% year-on-year, mainly due to growth in trading revenues, partially offset by a decline of 11 % of net interest income due to interest rate headwinds. The company experienced 18% year-over-year growth in its investment banking division, driven by higher sales and trading and investment banking revenues due to the impact of higher volumes from trading and the increase in underwriting transactions. Additionally, investment banking revenues jumped 80% year-on-year to $ 3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. However, the segment recorded an operating loss of $ 2.56 billion in because of the Archegos crisis. That said, investment banking growth is tied to higher trading and subscription volumes, which are expected to normalize over the next few quarters. But, until then, the segment is likely to dominate quarterly results. In addition, Credit Suisse’s assets under management (AuM) crossed $ 1.76 trillion (CHF 1.59 trillion) at the end of the first quarter 10% above the $ 1.61 trillion figure at the end of 2020, mainly due to the growth of assets in the international wealth management banking segments. The bank derives a large portion of its income from commissions and fees of around 53% in 2020, and an increase or decrease in total assets under management has a direct impact on it. Therefore, the growth of AuM is a positive sign for the turnover of banks. Overall, we expect CS revenue to remain around $ 25.9 billion for fiscal 2021.

Although CS revenues are expected to increase in fiscal 2021, due to an increase in investment banking and wealth management segments, net margin is expected to suffer from the impact of the financial crisis. Archegos Capital. The bank increased its allowance for credit losses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 from $ 153 million to $ 4.86 billion. It is likely to result in EPS of $ 1.04 for the year, which together with the P / E multiple of just above 11x will lead to a valuation of around $ 12.

Finally, how much should the market pay per dollar of Credit Suisses revenue? Well, to make almost $ 1.04 a year from a bank, you need to deposit around $ 104 into a savings account today, which is around 100 times the income you want. At the current Credit Suisses stock price of around $ 10, we are talking about a multiple of P / E just above 10x. And we think a figure closer to 11x will be appropriate.

That said, banking is a risky business right now. Growth looks less promising in the core banking sector and the near-term outlook is less than promising. What is behind this?

Credit Suisse reported net lending of more than $ 310 billion in fiscal 2020. The ability to repay loans of its clients is directly tied to the economy. If economic conditions deteriorate, the bank risks facing major defaults. In addition, the bank increased its allowance for loan losses to $ 4.86 billion in the first quarter, due to the Archegos Capital crisis. The impact of the crisis is also expected to be felt in the second quarter, with banks expecting more losses. In addition, the low interest rate environment will likely hurt the bank’s net interest margin, which will have a negative impact on net interest income. In summary, we believe Credit Suisse stock is currently undervalued and has some advantages, given its strong investment banking and wealth management operations.

