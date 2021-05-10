The common shares and warrants of Glenfarne Merger Corp. will start trading separately on May 10, 2021

TipRanks

3 Monster Growth stocks still undervalued

A lackluster jobs report didn’t derail markets last week. New jobs in April totaled just 266,000, well below the expected 978,000, and the official unemployment rate, which was expected to hit 5.8%, actually edged up to 6.1%. Even so, the technology-weighted NASDAQ gained 0.88% in the Friday session, the larger S&P 500 was up 0.75% by the end of the day. These gains took the S&P to a new all-time high, gaining 13% year-to-date. Market growth so far this year has been widespread, based on a general economic reopening as corona panic narrows in the rearview mirror. Widespread market gains create a positive environment for growth stocks. Using the TipRanks database, we identified three stocks that fit a profile: a buy rating from Wall Street, recent stock appreciation that is sharply outperforming all markets, and considerable upside potential, indicating that ‘they can still be undervalued. Here are the details. Crocs (CROX) Well start in footwear, where Crocs took the world by storm almost 20 years ago when they started selling their brand of foam clogs. The shoes were big, shiny, and even tacky, but they caught on and were successful, and the company has since branched out into more traditional footwear, including sandals, sneakers, and even dress shoes. The brand has become popular with teens, who see it as a retro chic ugly but have driven sales. And increasing sales is the point of the game. The company’s quarterly revenue hit its recent low in the fourth quarter of 2019 and has since recorded 5 consecutive quarter-over-quarter gains, with the last three also being year over year earnings. The most recent quarterly reports, released last month for 1Q21, showed $ 460.1 million on the high line, a company record and a 63% year-over-year gain. EPS, at $ 1.47, was down from $ 2.69 in Q4, but up more than 800% from the 16 cents recorded in the quarter last year. This gain helped to cap a year in which CROX shares have appreciated 374% and are still on the rise. Crocs ‘outperformance has caught the eye of Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy, who is ranked in the top 10% of Wall Streets’ professional scholars. We commend the Crocs team for their continued execution, disciplined inventory and account management, and underlying reinvestments in the health of the brand. Additionally, with strong visibility in Q2 (sales forecast + 60% to 70%) and 2H estimates progressing easily with strong backlog plans to boot, we think bears worried about the sustainability of the Brand dynamics will have to hibernate for another 12 months, Nota Murphy. To that end, Murphy gives CROX an overweight (i.e. buy) rating, and his price target of $ 140 suggests he’s up about 29% over the next 12. month. (To look at Murphys’ track record, click here) It’s clear Wall Street generally agrees with Piper Sandler’s take on Crocs. The stock has 8 recent reviews, including 6 buy and 2 hold, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The share price is $ 108.92 and the average target of $ 123.75 indicates room for growth of around 14% over the coming year. (See CROX stock review on TipRanks) Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (CLF) Well, continue our look at growth stocks with Cleveland-Cliffs. This Ohio-based mining and steel company has four active iron mines in northern Minnesota and Michigan. The company started out as a miner and in 2020 acquired two steel companies, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, and has become both self-sufficient in the steel industry, from earth to foundry, and the largest North American producer of flat rolled steel. The company has seen its shares rise significantly in recent quarters, thanks to rising revenues. CLF is up 393% from this period a year ago, beating the S & Ps gain of 44% year on year. The Cleveland-Cliffs increase came as the company generated more than $ 1 billion in revenue for four consecutive quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, posted $ 4.02 billion on the top line. Although slightly lower than analysts’ expectations, that total was up 84% from the fourth quarter, and nearly 10 times higher than last year’s quarters, at $ 385.9 million. On the earnings side, CLF posted modest net income of $ 41 million in the quarter, or 7 cents per share. This is a solid turnaround from last year’s quarterly net loss of $ 52 million, or 18 cents per share. The earnings and profit gains are seen as a benchmark for the company, which is entering its first full year as a self-sufficient iron miner and steelmaker. In addition to starting the year on a positive note, the company also boasted $ 1.8 billion in liquidity. Lucas Pipes, 5-star analyst at B. Riley, writes of Cleveland-Cliffs: With near-term cash flow expected to be robust ($ 2.3 billion forecast for 2021), the company expects to use excess cash flow to aggressively reduce debt. We see low leverage as a strategic priority for the company at this time, as it proves the benefits of its fully integrated model. In our opinion, Cleveland-Cliffs represents the most attractive value of the space. These comments confirm Pipes Buy’s rating, and it sets a price target of $ 24 which implies upside potential of 56% year on year. (To view Pipes’ track record, click here) Overall, the streets take on CLF is currently spread evenly down the middle. 3 purchases and 3 withholdings correspond to a consensual moderate purchase rating. The average price target is $ 25.40 and implies that analysts see the stock rise by about 20% from current levels. (See CLF stock market analysis on TipRanks) Atlas Air (AAWW) Last but not least, Atlas Air, a $ 2 billion player in the aviation industry. Atlas operates as a freight airline and passenger charter service, and an aircraft rental company for other airlines, leasing aircraft as well as air and ground crew services. The company controls a fleet of Boeing commercial jets, including 747s, 777s, 767s and 737s, configured for a variety of roles. As one can imagine, Atlas saw its business decline during the corona pandemic, but was able to weather the crisis due to the long-term nature of most of its leases. The top line is up 33% year-over-year for 1Q21, to $ 861.3 million. Profits, at $ 3.05 per share, are positive, and although they were down $ 6.20 in the fourth quarter, they are up 238% from the quarter last year. The company expects business to continue this year as demand for air cargo exceeds supply given the rapid pace of economic reopening. Over the past 12 months, Atlas Air has seen strong share growth, rising 108%. Still, Truists’ 5-star analyst Stephanie Benjamin believes the stock has more room to grow. We believe that AAWW’s diverse fleet and international reach positions the company favorably to capitalize on increasing demand for air cargo due to the global growth of e-commerce and continued supply chain disruptions. Additionally, while AAWW was a clear beneficiary of COVID, we believe its increased focus on long-term contracts over the past year has fundamentally strengthened its business model and should provide greater revenue / profit visibility to the future, ”said Benjamin. Unsurprisingly, Benjamin is pricing the stock a Buy, with a price target of $ 95 which implies a 28% hike this year. (To view Benjamins track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street agrees with Benjamins’ call on this, and everyone needs to buy, which is the consensus of the Strong Buy consensus. find great ideas for stocks at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy , a newly launched tool that brings together all the information on the shares of TipRanks.